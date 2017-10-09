Yellow Jackets, Panthers come up short

October 9, 2017 chris
Glencoe fell to Pleasant Valley, 37-0, in Class 3A, Region 5 action last Friday (Oct. 6) in Jacksonville.

For the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 0-3), Cade Alred rushed 17 times for 57 yards. He and Noah Huff each had two catches.
Tyler Palomares had 10 tackles, followed by Bradley Scott and Nathan Kuykendall with seven each and Andrew Massaro with six.

Southside lost to Oxford, 42-0, in a Class 6A, Region 7 game on Oct. 6 at Oxford. The Panthers (1-5, 0-3) host Brewer this Friday (Oct. 13) in more region action.

