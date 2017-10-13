Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Etowah County. I graduated from Sardis High School and Gadsden State Community College.”

What is your occupation?

“I have been a registered nurse for 21 years. I currently work in Critical Care at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My husband and I have a blended family of four daughters. One of our daughters, Savanna, is now married. Two of our daughters, Kaylie and Emma, are in college. Our youngest daughter, Olivia, is in high school. We also have two large dogs who are quite spoiled, a Great Dane mix named Violet and a Doberman named Sasha. My parents, grandmother and brother all live nearby and are very much part of my life.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I have numerous hobbies and interests. I thrive on good storytelling, so I spend several hours every week reading, listening to audio books and watching good movies. I love being outside. I frequently take the dogs for long walks in the woods. I enjoy painting with acrylics, although I’m not very good at it yet. In the winter, I spend time cooking, especially baking.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“I would like to think my greatest accomplishments are still ahead of me. But I feel very fulfilled with my life thus far. I have a wonderful marriage and I’m extremely proud our children. As a nurse, I’ve worked many years in both intensive care and hospice care. In these areas, I’ve had numerous opportunities to literally save lives, as well as comfort the dying. I don’t believe one of these is more important than the other, and I consider it a great honor to have done both. My husband and I have a heart for foreign nations; we have been on several mission trips. We have served through preaching, prayer, medical care, construction projects and children’s ministry in South Africa, Mexico, Guatemala and Cuba. But despite everything I do in public service, I believe my greatest accomplishments is what I do privately through prayer. I meet with a small intercessory prayer group weekly to pray for our county and our nation. I believe that will have the greatest impact of all over the course of history.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“Without a doubt, my husband, Phil Hood, has been the greatest influence in my life. Before I met him, I felt like a ship lost at sea, always just trying to survive the storms of life. But God used Phil to bring a real stability to my life. He really is my anchor. I draw much peace and strength from our relationship.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Whatever success I have had in my life is solely based on my relationship with Jesus Christ. He has empowered me for every good deed and caused even my mistakes and failures to work together for my good.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Intuitive, adventurous and creative.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“Most people are surprised to learn that I am deeply introverted. They assume because I don’t have a shy personality and am often in a leadership role that I am a people-person, but the truth is, I prefer solitude to crowds.”

What is your favorite quote?

“This is a hard question for me because I love quotes. I’m always copying a line from a book or writing down a quote I heard. I’m a bit obsessive about it. But right at this moment a favorite quote that I am using in my daily life is by author Wendy Backlund. It is in relation to the scripture 2 Corinthians 2:14. The quote is ‘Jesus leads us into triumph. If your thoughts do not lead you into triumph, then Jesus is not the one leading you.’ This quote really inspires me to think like an overcomer instead of feeling discouraged or defeated.”

What is on your bucket list?

“My bucket list is so long and gets longer everyday. Much of it includes traveling around the world. One place that I recently got to check off my bucket list is Paris, France. My husband and I spent 10 days in Paris last month and had a wonderful time. We got to visit Notre Dame, go up the Eiffel Tower and see the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum. All these were bucket list dreams.”

What is your hidden talent?

“Writing is a talent that I’m working on developing. I’ve written a few articles and hope to one day publish a book. Becoming an author is definitely at the top of my bucket list.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“The advice I would give to any young person is what I have learned from taking care of the elderly, the sick and the dying. It is this: Go where you want and spend time with the ones you care about now. Don’t wait for retirement. Today is short and tomorrow is not promised.”

