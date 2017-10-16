Coosa Christian, Glencoe come up short

Coosa Christian fell to Cedar Bluff, 50-18, in a Class 1A, Region 6 game last Friday (Oct. 13) in Gadsden.

Coosa quarterback Caiden Lipscomb three touchdowns passes – one to Evan Delp for 24 yards, one to Ashton Clemmons for 10 yards and one to Karter Roberts for 40 yards.

Lipscomb completed 16 of 37 passes for 192 yards. Jackson Justus caught five passes for 53 yards, Delp had four receptions for 46 yards and Dartavious Britton had four catches for 33 yards.

Lipscomb, Brody Sanders and Ethan McDowell each had eight tackles, followed by Roberts with seven and Britton and Conner Belyeu with five each. Lipscomb also had a sack.

The Conquerors (2-6, 1-2) travel to Gaylesville this week for more region action.

Glencoe High lost to No. 8 Weaver, 57-0, in a Class 3A, Region 6 game last Friday (Oct. 13) at GHS.

For the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 0-4) Cade Alred rushed for 17 yards on 17 carries.

Carson McCreless had eight tackles, followed by Ethan Foreman with six and Nathan Kuykendall with five. Elijah Trimm had two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Glencoe hosts Walter Wellborn this Friday (Oct. 20) in region action.