Etowah shuts out Boaz, wins sixth straight

Photo: Etowah High’s Emaje Graves sacks Boaz quarterback Easton Hardin during the Blue Devils’ 41-0 victory last Friday in Boaz. (Courtesy of Sand Mountain Reporter)

By Ricky Smith/For Sand Mountain Reporter

Boaz suffered the same fate against Class 5A, No. 7 Etowah last Friday (Oct. 13) that other Region 5 teams have during this football season.

The host Pirates struggled offensively, finishing with just two yards rushing, while the Boaz defense failed to slow down the potent Blue Devil offense.

The result was a 41-0 win for Etowah, who remained perfect in region play at 5-0 and improved to 7-1 overall. Boaz dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the region.

Etowah scored on the game’s first possession, going 63 yards in four plays. Cory Thomas capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Blue Devils intercepted Boaz quarterback Easton Hardin on the next two series.

Caleb Horton capped each possession with touchdown runs the first for three yards and the second for seven, as Etowah’s lead grew to 21-0 at end of the first quarter.

Derickey Wright passed to Emil Smith for a 46-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, while Martavious Davis added a 42-yard touchdown run to make it 35-0 at the half.

The lone score in the second half was on a 4-yard run by Trent Davis.

Etowah’s offense finished the game with 401 total yards, with 315 coming on the ground. Davis led the way with 109 yards on just nine carries.

Etowah travels to Crossville this Friday (Oct. 20) in a key region matchup.