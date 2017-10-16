Hornets sting Gaston, 47-12

By Gary Gaddis/For Fort Payne Times-Journal

The Ider Hornets are one step closer to the playoffs after a 47-12 victory over visiting Gaston last Friday (Oct. 13).

The Hornets increased their record to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in Class 2A, Region 6 with the victory. The Hornets control their own destiny en route to the playoffs. They own tiebreakers over Section and Collinsville, and after the win over Gaston, they just need a victory over Asbury or Westbrook Christian to secure at least No. 4 seed. By winning all three, the Hornets would guarantee themselves a No. 3 spot.

Ider scored first in the game’s first 40 seconds. Running back Jacob Higdon broke free for a 62-yard score. Kicker Logan Townson’s extra-point attempt was good, and the Hornets led 7-0.

Higdon scored a second time on a 5-yard run with 8:06 left in the first quarter, and Townson added another kick to give Ider the 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, linebacker Alex Brown picked off a Gaston pass and took it 15 yards for the score. The kick-after was good, and with 9:47 remaining in the first half, the Hornets had a commanding 21-0 lead.

Higdon found the end zone for the third time at the 5:31 point in the second. He scored from a yard out. The Hornets led 27-0 and they carried that lead into the half.

Brown got in on the ground game in the third quarter. He scurried for a 36-yard touchdown run at the 9:39 mark in the third. Townson’s kick made it 34-0 in favor of Ider.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard a few seconds later when Christopher Tinsley scored from 14 yards out at the 9:19 mark.

Gavin Weldon scored on the next Hornet next drive, breaking free for a 91-yard touchdown run. Townson’s kick-after was good and the Hornets led 41-6.

Gaston found the end zone a second time a few minutes later when Phillip Simmons scored from six yards out.

The Hornets tacked on one more touchdown when Alfred Richards scored on a 15-yard TD run.

Ider finished with 379 yards on the ground.

Gaston (1-7, 1-4) hosts Westbrook Christian this week, while Ider hosts Asbury.