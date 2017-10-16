Westbrook shuts out Asbury for fourth straight win

Westbrook Christian won its fourth game in a row with a 38-0 shutout over Class 2A, Region Asbury last Friday (Oct. 13) in the Warriors’ homecoming.

Jackson Cox threw three touchdown passes, two to Alex Burnett and another to Court Coley. Cox was a prefect 4-for-4 in passing for 133 yards. Burnett had two catches for 93 yards.

Hunter Grimes paced the Westbrook running game with 45 yards on 14 carries. Quin Morrison rushed seven times for 32 yards.

Will Vice had nine tackles, followed by Joseph James with four. Will Dixon had a sack and Caeden Godfrey had an interception.

Westbrook (4-3, 3-2) continues region play this week at Gaston.