Legals for the week of October 20 - October 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 25, 2002, executed by Sheryll Hill, a single woman, to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on March 28, 2002, in Document No. M-2002-1468, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to COMPASS BANK, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 14, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning to describe the lands herein start at the Northeast (NE) corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and from thence run in a Westerly direction and along the North line of said forty a distance of 996.11 feet to a point, which said point is the point beginning, and from said point of beginning continue in a Westerly direction along the North line of said forty a distance of 281.96 feet to a point; thence run South 10 degrees 08 minutes East a distance of 186.76 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle 54 degrees 20 minutes to the left and run in a Southeasterly direction a distance of 248.52 feet to a point, thence run in an Easterly direction parallel with the North line of said forty a distance of 40 feet to a point in the East line of that certain tract conveyed by Deocie Willingham, et al, to B.B. Keith and wife, Evelyn H. Keith, by deed dated 12th September, 1973, and recorded in Book 1177, page 203, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North 2 degrees 53 minutes West along the East line of said Keith tract a distance of 303.76 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) in Section Fifteen (15), Township Thirteen (13), Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

COMPASS BANK

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Erick Sole and Keisha Lucas, as Mortgagor, to Gamin Properties, LLC, as Mortgagee, on September 2, 2015, and recorded as Instrument 3423141, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 26th day of October, 2017, the following described property to-wit:

Commence at an existing rebar at the SW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 31, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, and run South 86°54’46” East along the South line of said 1/4, 658.70 to a point; thence deflect left and run North 00°00’13” East 20.25 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 00°00’13” East 188.75 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 86°54’46” West 57.00 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 00̊00’13” West 188.75 feet to a point on the North right of way line of Ridge Avenue (40 ft. R/W); thence deflect left and run South 86°54’46” East along said right of way 57.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 31, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

This the 4th day of October, 2017.

Gamin Properties, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III\Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessica A. Stanley, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Equity Home Loan, Inc., on the 26th day of August, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3422818; the undersigned Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers One (1) and Two (2), in Block No. B, of Brock Hills First Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 359, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 4647 Old Us Hwy 278 E, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

421666

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerome A. Spears, Sr. and Beverly M. Spears, husband and wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Foundation Financial Group, on December 21, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3262133; and subsequently transferred to U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of March 1, 2007, GSAMP Trust 2007-HE2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HE2; U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of March 1, 2007, GSAMP Trust 2007-HE2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HE2, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 26, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15), in Block Number Seven (7), of the Crestview Land Company`s Addition to Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D” Pages 144 and 145, Probate Office, Etowah County Alabama.

AKA: 704 Oakdale Dr. Gadsden, AL 35903

Date Acquired: 2/24/2006

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of March 1, 2007, GSAMP Trust 2007-HE2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HE2

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by R. T. Smith, Jr. Aka Roy T. Smith , Jr. Husband , Estate Of Carla Smith Wife, Carla Smith And Tommy Smith to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successor and assigns dated September 17, 2002; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. M-2002-4392 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC in Instrument 3454961 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of November, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 3 and 4, according to the survey of Hillside Estates, as recorded in Map Book H, Page 66, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 116 Woodhaven Dr, Attalla, AL 35954.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is R. T. Smith, Jr. AKA Roy T. Smith , Jr., Estate of Carla Smith, Carla Smith and Tommy Smith or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 939117

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 19, 2002 by Tanya Williamson, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for The Bank, National Bank, and recorded in Mortgage Book 202 at Page 2926 on June 25, 2002, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument # 3422734 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on November 10, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 15 in Block “46” of the Garden City Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 46, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 905 Martin Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007927

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Oct 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phillip D. Roe and Rachel A. Roe, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 7th day of May, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3367229; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 21, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a lot or parcel of land commence at the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter a distance of 687.7 feet to a point; thence turn to the left and run in a Westerly direction and parallel with the South line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter a distance of 509.5 feet to a point which is the point of beginning. From said continue in a Western direction and parallel with the South line of said forty a distance of 168 feet to a point; thence turn to the right and run in a Northerly direction and parallel with the East line of said forty a distance of 313.83 feet to a point; thence turn to the right and run in an Easterly direction and parallel with the South line of said forty a distance of 168 feet to a point; thence turn to the right and run in a Southerly direction and parallel with the East line of said forty a distance of 313.83 feet to the point of beginning; said lot or parcel being a portion of and lying in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section Eleven (11), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 5632 Earl Dr, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

421874

Oct 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by The Rose Trust to James A. Raughton and wife, Katherine H. Raughton, dated August 12, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3438226; the undersigned mortgage owner, James A. Raughton and wife, Katherine H. Raughton, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 7th day of November, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 89º 24’41” West, along the South line thereof a distance of 143.93 feet; thence North 17º 12’36” East a distance of 340.54 feet; thence North 11º 19’44” East a distance of 124.98 feet; thence North 16º 17’59” East a distance of 156.48 feet to a point of curve to the right having a radius of 172.52 feet and a central angle of 34º 27’46”; thence Northeasterly along the arc a distance of 103.77 feet to a point of reverse curve to the left having a radius of 165.51 feet and a central angle of 52º 24’07”; thence Northeasterly along the arc, a distance of 151.38 feet; thence North 89º 20’35” East a distance of 216.74 feet; thence South 00º 50’05” East a distance of 814.88 feet to the South line of the SW1/4 of the SE1/4; thence South 89º 38’01” West, along the South line of said forty a distance of 371.12 feet to the point of beginning containing 7.12 acres, more or less.

ALSO, a 30’ wide ingress and egress easement to the above described tract of land is described by the centerline as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 in Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 89º 24’41” West, along the South line thereof a distance of 159.68 feet to the point of beginning of said centerline; thence along the centerline with the following chord bearings and distances thereof: North 17º 12’36” East a distance of 344.59 feet; thence North 11º 19’44” East a distance of 124.86 feet; thence North 16º 17’59” East a distance of 157.13 feet to a point of curve to the right having a radius of 187.52 feet and a central angle of 34º 27’46”; thence Northeasterly along the arc a distance of 112.79 feet to a point of reverse curve to the left having a radius of 150.51 feet and central angle of 52º 24’07”; thence Northeasterly along the arc a distance of 137.66 feet; thence North 01º 38’23” West a distance of 17.69 feet; thence North 04º 32’43” East a distance of 486.93 feet to the centerline of Rose Road (30’R/W) and point of ending; said easement being 15 feet on each side of the above described centerline.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JAMES A. RAUGHTON and

KATHERINE H. RAUGHTON

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Oct 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 21, 2008 by Coby Wright, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Franklin American Mortgage Company, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3303976 on November 6, 2008, and modified in agreement recorded on July 9, 2014 at Instrument Number 3404203, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3374412 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on November 20, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

That part of the W half of the SW quarter of the NW quarter of Section 18, T10S, R5E, in Etowah County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the above W half; thence deed S00°15’E a distance of 1316.0 feet to a point in the N margin of Tarvin Road; thence deed S89°45’W along said N margin of Tarvin Road a distance of 702.55 feet to the point of intersection of said N margin and the E margin of a 60 foot unnamed road, the point of beginning for the parcel herein described; thence N04°41’E along the above E margin of said unnamed road a distance of 150.6 feet to a point; thence leaving said E margin N89°45’E a distance of 220.6 feet (passing through a reference metal marker at a distance of 20.5 feet) to a metal marker; thence S00°17’E a distance of 150.1 feet to a metal marker in the above N margin of said Tarvin Road; thence S89°45’W along said N margin a distance of 235.1 feet (passing through a metal marker at a distance of 200.0 feet) to the point of beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 540 Tarvin Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014101

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 17, 2010 by Michael Bullington, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage America, Inc., and recorded in Instrument Number at 3338339 on September 20, 2010, and modified in agreement recorded August 7, 2015 at Instrument Number 3421768, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3372456 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on November 20, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 54 in Parcel 2 of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 53 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 28 Sommersworth Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014100

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Lynn Robbins, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mountain States Mortgage Centers Inc., on March 16, 2009, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument number, 3321305; and subsequently modified on February 1, 2012, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3365525; and subsequently transferred to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC; Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number (1) in White Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in plat Book “F”, Page 163, probate office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

YOLANDA MCCURDY appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 22, 2017 Estate of MISTI DAWN MCCURDY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RALPH MORRIS AND SHIRLEY LAMB appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 24, 2017 Estate of LUCY ANN SOUTHARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

ANGELA RODRIGUEZ appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 28, 2017 Estate of DOYLE RAY STOVER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

ALICE MARTIN appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 1, 2017 Estate of DONALD W. MARTIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.



Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

BENJAMIN BROWN appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 15, 2017 Estate of BENNY JOE BROWN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.



Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

GLORIA JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on August 28, 2017 Estate of NELL R. LEDBETTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.



Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RALPH HERMAN DRYER, JR. AND MARGARET DYER MILLER appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 21, 2017 Estate of RALPLH HERMAN DRYER, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

SHELLEY C. JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 21, 2017 Estate of ROOSEVELT O. JOHNSON, III, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________ORDINANCE NO. O-33-17

Amending Fiscal Year 2018 Budget

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden applied for and accepted a grant from Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) in the amount of $14,204.67.

Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN that the General Fund Budget adopted by Ordinance No. O-26-17 (Fiscal Year 2018 Budget), is amended by increasing the revenue account #302-0000-332.01-00 (State Grants-ADEM-Recycling Center) in the amount of $14,205.00 and by increasing the expense account #302-7200-442.70-30 (Capital Outlay-Other Equipment) in the amount of $14,205.00.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 10, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Oct 20, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-339-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1336 4TH AVENUE A & B, in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seventeen (17) in Block Number Fifteen (15) of Hill & Cansler Addition according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 75, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Imogene Suttle, 1336 4th Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 10, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Oct 20, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-340-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 1509 VAN BUREN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Legal Description: Lots 17 18 & 19 Blk 30 South Gadsden Addt Plat

B-314 Gadsden

Tax ID#: 31-15-03-08-3-000-284

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, and Patrick Stargel;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 10, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Oct 20, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Reroofing Hokes Bluff Middle School, Etowah County Board of Education, Gadsden, AL, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, McKee and Associates, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.

JOHNS AND KIRKSEY, INC.

5424 Metro Park Drive

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405

Oct 20, 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF CIVIL

ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number: CV-2017-900517-WHR

BENNIE BLAYLOC

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

JODY A. LYLES, DAVID M. LYLES, ALAN B. WOOTEN, MARY ELLEN J. COOLEY, AND THEIR HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2 OF THE COLLEGE HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK C, PAGE 213 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Jody A. Lyles, David M. Lyles, Alan B. Wooten, Mary Ellen J. Cooley and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Bennie Blaylock has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before December 4, 2017, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2017-900517-WHR.

DONE this 10TH day of July, 2017.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Oct 13, 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number: CV-2017-900667-DAK

JAMES BURGESS FREEMAN,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

HERSHEL DYER, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: THE SOUTH HALF OF A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SEC. 17, AND FROM THENCE RUNNING EASTERLY ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE BURGESS PUBLIC ROAD, THENCE SOUTH 39 DEGREES 15’ EAST AND ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID ROAD TO A POINT WHICH IS 375 FEET NORTHWESTERLY FROM THE SOUTH LINE OF THE N 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4, MEASURED ALONG THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF SAID ROAD; THENCE WEST AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 688 FT., MORE OR LESS, TO THE WEST SIDE OF SAID FORTY, THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 356.62 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINED 5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 IN SEC. 17, TP. 12, S. OF RANGE 5 EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. THERE BEING CONVEYED HEREIN ONLY 2 1/2 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Hershel Dyer and his heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that James Freeman Burgess has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before December 4, 2017, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2017-900667-DAK.

DONE this 1st day of September, 2017.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Oct 13, 20, 27 and Nov 3, 2017.

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A CHILD BORN TO NIKKOLE ELIZABETH LOYD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Name Change of a child born to Nikkole Elizabeth Loyd, Natural Mother, set to be heard on December 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 26th day of September, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is August 25, 2009.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Stewart Burns, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

DONE this 5th day of October, 2017.

Stewart Burns

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 13, 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900698-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,958.00 U. S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Anthony Jermaine Robinson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 29th day of November, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Sept 29, Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900699-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$9,612.26 U. S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Eric B. Lindsey, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 29th day of November, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Sept 29, Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: ANDRAE CROWE AND/OR UNKNOWN AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Boni Dawn Carstarphen, (natural mother), set to be heard on November 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., was filed on the 31st day of August, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is Andrae Crowe or is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 07/05/2017.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P. O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

This the 13th day of September, 2017.

Richard Rhea, Esquire

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 29, Oct 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that The Durable Slate Co., contractor, has completed the Contract for Forrest Cemetery Chapel Stone Roof Repairs at GADSDEN, FOREST CEMETERY CHAPEL for City of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Shane Ellison, City of Gadsden, PO Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902 and George B. White Attorney at Law, 618 Turrentine Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Oct 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE

ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-9000718-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

Plaintiff

Vs.

$1.898.00 U.S. Currency

Defendant

In Re: James Smith, II

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of November, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 27th day of September, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Oct 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: JU-2017-360.01-JFN

CASE NO.: JU-2017-359.01-JFN

IN THE MATTER OF LDM, A MINOR, DOB: 07-31-2002

IN THE MATTER OF CAM, A MINOR, DOB: 02-08-2001

TO: Brooklyn Danean Thomson, the biological mother of LDM, a minor and CAM, a minor

You are commanded to file with the Clerk of the Court and serve on the Attorney for the Petitioners, Jack Floy, an answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Oct 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________ADOPTION

PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORN TO KYLEE FAYE HEATH

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO KYLEE FAYE HEATH, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Kylee Faye Heath, Natural Mother, set to be heard on November 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., was filed on the 5th day of September, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is August 16, 2013.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Bradley R. Burton whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

DONE this 3rd day of October, 2017.

The Burton Law Firm

1905 14th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on November 24, 2017 for charges due.

VEHICLE 1

2001 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN: 1N4DL01A 21C177106

VEHICLE 2

2008 PONTIAC G6

VIN: 1G2ZF 57B384148470

VEHICLE 3

2006 CHEVROLET COBALT

VIN: 1G1AK55F76 7650364

VEHICLE 4

2014 FORD FUSION

VIN: 1FA6P0H7 4E5378796

VEHICLE 5

2001 FORD TAURUS

VIN: 1FAHP58 U51A168592

VEHICLE 6

2010 FREIGHTLINER CASCADIA

VIN: 1FUJGLDR0 ASAK8909

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Oct 20 & 27, 2017