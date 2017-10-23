Conquerors headed to state playoffs

For the second year in a row, the Coosa Christian football team will play a game in Week 11.

Dartavious Britton rushed for over 200 to lead the Conquerors (3-6, 2-2) to a 33-6 victory over Class 1A, Region 6 rival Gaylesville last Friday (Oct. 20) at GHS.

Coosa Christian hosts Woodville this week to determine the region’s third and fourth playoff seeds.

Despite controlling the ball for over 30 minutes to Coosa’s 17:24, the Trojans (0-8, 0-5) managed 207 total yards to the Conquerors’ 360.

Britton finished with 223 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Coosa took the lead for good on Jackson Justus’ 1-yard touchdown run at 6:50 of the first quarter. Britton scored on a 3-yard run later in the period to make it 12-0.

The closed within six points 12 seconds into the second quarter on D.J. Lee’s 43-yard touchdown run, but the Conqueror defense did not allow another point the rest of the way.

Less than a minute after Lee’s score, Caiden Lipscomb threw a 10-yard TD pass to Justus. Britton’s two-point conversion run pushed the Coosa advantage to 20-6.

With 3:43 remaining before halftime, Lipscomb scored from a yard out for a 27-6 lead.

The Conquerors capped the scoring with Britton’s 4-yartd TD run at the 9:20 mark of the third quarter.

Lipscomb was 8 of 13 in passing for 89 yards, while Justus had five receptions for 72 yards.

Lipscomb and Brody Sanders each had nine tackles, followed by Jake McDowell and Will Foster with eight each and Britton and Chase Burger with seven each. Burger also had a sack. Lipscomb and Ashton Clemmons each had a fumble recovery.

For Gaylesville, Lee rushed 17 times for 153 yards.