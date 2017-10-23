Eagles clinch home playoff game

Hokes Bluff clinched a home playoff game with a 41-16 victory over Anniston in Class 4A, Region 5 action last Friday (Oct. 20) in Anniston.

For the No. 8 Eagles (7-1, 5-1), Darrian Meads gained 179 yards and scored three touchdowns on 20 carries. Landon Johnson rushed nine times for 65 yards and a score, while Levi Taliaferro finished with 52 yards on four carries.

Johnson completed 10 of 11 passes for 124 yards and four TD passes, while Carson Eubanks caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Ashton Gulledge led in tackles with 13, followed by Taliaferro with nine and Jackson Fielding and Austin Elder with six each.

Hokes Bluff hosts Saks this Friday (Oct. 20) to determine the region’s first and second playoff seeds.