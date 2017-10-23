Inspiration from God’s Word - No doubt, you can always trust God

By Toni Ford

When one reads the minor prophet books in the Old Testament, they will quickly observe a recurring pattern in their prophecies to Israel and the Jews. First comes the warning to repent of their sins. Next is the judgement that will come upon the Jews and their land if they do not repent, and yet they end by reminding the people of the unfailing love and faithfulness of God. These prophets want the people to know that it is not God’s heart to punish His people, and if the people will turn from their wicked ways, He will always be there to forgive and restore them. What amazes me is that these prophecies were made thousands of years ago and yet still remain true for us today as God’s children and as a nation.

Micah 7:18-20 are the last words to Israel and Judah from the prophet Micah. He is reminding the people, who God is, His character, and His promises to His people. The God back then is the same God today!

Micah reminds the people, “Where is another God like you, who pardons the guilt of the remnant, overlooking the sins of his special people? You will not stay angry with your people forever, because you delight in showing unfailing love. Once again you will have compassion on us. You will trample our sins under your feet and throw them into the depths of the ocean! You will show us your faithfulness and unfailing love as you promised to our ancestors Abraham and Jacob long ago.”

Do you need to be remembered of His promises to you today? These are just a few of the promises Micah reminded the people of thousands of years ago, and these promises still remain true for us today.

* God is the only one that can free you of your guilt.

* God does not stay angry at you.

* God delights in showing you His unfailing love.

* God has great compassion on you.

* God is faithful, you can always count on Him.

I do not know which one of these promises you need to be reminded of the most, but I do know that no matter how dark the day may seem, God’s promises still shine. No matter how confusing or frightening our circumstances, the character of God remains the same!

For me there is no doubt, I know I can trust my God!

If you would like prayer support, please feel free to email me at tonif77@gmail.com.