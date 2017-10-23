Titans remain in playoff hunt despite loss to Sparkman

Courtesy of al.com

No. 10 Sparkman beat Gadsden City, 38-13, last Friday (Oct. 21) in Harvest to clinch third place in Class 7A, Region 4.

The Senators’ last playoff appearance and winning record came in 2006 when the Senators went 10-2 and advanced to the 6A second round.

Sparkman (7-2, 4-2) scored on all three of its first-half possessions to go into the break up 17-3, then added touchdowns on its first two drives of the third quarter for a 31-6 lead. The Senator defense held Gadsden City to 80 yards of offense and four first downs in the first half and forced five turnovers in the second half.

Sparkman will travel to the Region 3 runner-up – Hoover or Thompson – for a first-round game Nov. 10. Gadsden City (3-6, 3-3) hosts Huntsville (4-4, 2-4) this week to decide the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 4.

For the Titans, Ryan Sparks completed 9 of 31 passes for 131 yards with a 13-yard touchdown to Jaylen Cole in the early in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Kilgo kicked field goals of 37 and 30 yards. Jamontez Woods ran for 73 yards on 18 carries. LaRay Mostella caught five passes for 88 yards.