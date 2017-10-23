Walter Wellborn grounds out Glencoe

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Walter Wellborn had two players finish with over 100 yards rushing while limiting Glencoe to 82 total yards on the ground in a 34-7 Class 3A, Region 5 win last Friday (Oct. 20) at Glencoe.

Kedrick Harris rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, while Jeff Smith ran for 124 yards on 20 carries and a pair of scores. The Panthers threw only one pass, a 45-yard Smith-to-Javian Thomas strike for a score.

In all, Wellborn outgained Glencoe 379-217 in total offense.

“We were playing through a lot of tough injuries tonight,” said Yellow Jacket head coach Rusty Davis. “We were down in bodies, but the kids never gave up.”

Glencoe played a sound defensive game throughout the first half, giving up a touchdown with 27 seconds to go in the first quarter and one with 27 seconds to go in the first half. The Yellow Jackets took the second half kickoff and drove 73 yards in 16 plays to narrow the lead to 12-7. Jakob Amberson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Dove with 3:59 to go in the third quarter.

From there on out, however, it was all Wellborn. The Panthers scored on a 9-yard run by Harris to increase the lead to 20-7. Wellborn added two fourth quarter touchdowns.

“Give Wellborn credit,” said Davis. “They have a lot of speed, and speed gives us problems. Coach Smith did a great job and had them ready to play.”

The Yellow Jackets travel to Ohatchee this Friday (Oct. 27) to close out region play.