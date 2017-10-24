Local volleyball teams headed to North Super Regionals

Several area high school volleyball teams qualified for the North Super Regional Tournament this weekend at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Coosa Christian finished second to Appalachian in the Class 1A, Area 11 Tournament on Monday (Oct. 23). The Lady Conquerors open the regional tournament against Athens Bible on Thursday (Oct. 26).

Westbrook Christian won the Class 2A, Area 11 Tournament on Monday (Oct. 23) with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-9 sweep over Cleveland. The Lady Warriors (21-9) open the regional tournament against Ider on Thursday (Oct. 26).

Sardis finished runner-up to DAR, 25-21, 17-25, 12-25, in the C lass 4A, Area 13 Tournament on Monday (Oct. 23). The Lady Lions open the regional tournament against Good Hope on Thursday (Oct. 26).

Southside finished runner-up to Oxford, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 22-25, 6-15, in the Class 6A, Area 13 Tournament on Monday (Oct. 23). The Lady Panthers open the regional tournament against Ramsay on Thursday (Oct. 26).