JSU extends conference winning streak

Photo: Jacksonville State quarterback Bryant Horn can’t avoid a pair of Southeast Missouri State defenders during the Gamecocks’ 23-7 victory last Saturday (Oct. 28) in Jacksonville. (Mike Goodson/Messenger)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Jacksonville State blocked two Southeast Missouri State kicks and Cade Stinnett booted a career-best three field goals to lift the No. 3 Gamecocks to a 23-7 cold and damp Homecoming victory at Burgess Snow Field last Saturday (Oct. 28).

The Gamecocks (7-1, 5-0) used one of the nation’s top defenses to pull out their record 29th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference victory.

JSU, to say the least, struggled in the first half as the Gamecocks held a 13-7 lead after 30 minutes of play.

The JSU quarterbacks, thought to be a weakness this season after the graduation of Eli Jenkins, kept the Gamecocks moving most of the afternoon. Bryant Horn rushed for 86 yards but was sacked eight times, leaving him with only 48 yards rushing.

The Gamecocks passing attack struck early when Kendrick Doss hit a wide-open Trae Barry for a 65-yard touchdown.

Stinnett kicked field goals of 22, 39 and 36 yards, and Roc Thomas added a late 27-yard scoring run late. It was the Gamecocks’ 10th straight victory over the Red Hawks.

“You’re paying tribute to the (national championship) 1992 (JSU) team and wearing throwback uniforms {so] why not win one in Coach Bill Burgess style?” Jacksonville State head coach John Grass said with a laugh. “I told our team after the game there’s a minute line between good and great. Southeast Missouri is well-coached, and they’re a bunch that plays physical and with extreme effort. Were there some plays that we left out there we could have made? Yes. But we made enough plays to win the game.”

Horn and Doss were a combined seven of 19 passing for 179 yards, with Doss throwing one interception. But on his first play in relief of Horn, the junior from Florence hooked up with Barry for a 65-yard touchdown pass at the 6:38 mark in the first quarter to give Jacksonville State a 7-0 lead. The touchdown reception was Barry’s third on seven catches this year.

Bridges and Jonathan Hagler led the Gamecocks with nine tackles apiece.

Jacksonville State hosts Murray State (2-6, 1-3) this Saturday. Kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field is set for 1 p.m. for Marching Southerners Reunion Day.