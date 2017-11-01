Blue Devils, Eagles ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released November 1
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 9-0 326
2. Thompson 9-0 298
3. Hewitt-Trussville 9-0 237
4. McGill-Toolen 9-0 199
5. Hoover 7-2 184
6. Auburn 8-1 158
7. Fairhope 8-1 126
8. Mountain Brook 7-2 91
9. Bob Jones 7-3 55
10. Sparkman 7-2 32
Others receiving votes: Davidson (6-3) 4.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Austin 9-0 344
2. Oxford 9-0 271
3. Pinson Valley 9-0 253
4. Spanish Fort 8-1 200
5. Homewood 9-0 182
6. Park Crossing 9-1 140
7. Wetumpka 9-1 128
8. Benjamin Russell 7-2 55
9. Opelika 7-3 50
10. Clay-Chalkville 8-2 34
Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-2) 20, Sidney Lanier (8-1) 12, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-2) 8, Hueytown (4-5) 7, Shades Valley (6-3) 5, Muscle Shoals (7-2) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Briarwood Chr. 9-0 360
2. Carroll 9-0 262
3. Beauregard 7-1 240
4. Wenonah 8-1 188
5. Etowah 9-1 168
6. Mae Jemison 9-1 137
7. St. Paul’s 8-1 130
8. Demopolis 8-1 95
9. Guntersville 8-1 64
10. Vigor 6-3 27
Others receiving votes: Alexandria (8-2) 18, Mortimer Jordan (7-2) 6, Jemison (3-6) 5, St. John Paul II (0-9) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, Greenville (4-4) 2, Calera (6-3) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1.Andalusia 8-1 325
2. Rogers 9-0 301
3. UMS-Wright 8-1 242
4. Fayette Co. 8-1 188
5. Saks 9-0 159
6. Tallassee 9-1 156
7. Wilson 8-1 113
8. Munford 8-1 93
9. Thomasville 7-2 79
10. Hokes Bluff 7-2 20
Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (7-2) 18, Montgomery Catholic (8-1) 6, Northside (8-1) 4, Leeds (7-3) 3, Deshler (7-2) 2, Sardis (6-3) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Piedmont 8-1 350
2. Gordo 8-1 266
3. Randolph Co. 8-1 227
4. Fultondale 9-0 212
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen 8-1 183
6. Plainview 8-1 130
7. Ohatchee 7-2 110
8. Mobile Chr. 7-2 72
9. Clarke Co. 7-2 66
10. Wicksburg 8-1 37
Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, Montgomery Aca. (8-1) 13, Sylvania (8-1) 13, Colbert Heights (9-1) 11, Weaver (6-3) 3.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 9-0 348
2. Lanett 10-0 278
3. Goshen 8-1 229
4. St. Luke’s 7-1 209
5. Sulligent 8-1 160
6. LaFayette 7-2 137
7. Leroy 7-2 120
8. Elba 7-2 88
9. Luverne 7-2 71
10. Ariton 8-1 44
Others receiving votes: Sand Rock (7-2) 7, Thorsby (7-1) 7, Lamar Co. (6-3) 4, Cleveland (7-2) 3, Abbeville (7-2) 2, Aliceville (6-3) 2, Falkville (6-3) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Maplesville 8-0 357
2. Georgiana 10-0 266
3. Sweet Water 7-1 240
4. Pickens Co. 8-1 202
5. Wadley 8-0 179
6. Lynn 10-0 154
7. Brantley 7-2 124
8. Isabella 8-1 87
9. Addison 7-2 39
10. Houston Co. 8-2 22
Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (8-1) 21, South Lamar (7-2) 5, Cedar Bluff (7-2) 4, Talladega Co. Central (6-2) 4, Highland Home (6-3) 3, Linden (6-3) 3.