Blue Devils, Eagles ranked in latest ASWA football poll

Released November 1

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 9-0 326

2. Thompson 9-0 298

3. Hewitt-Trussville 9-0 237

4. McGill-Toolen 9-0 199

5. Hoover 7-2 184

6. Auburn 8-1 158

7. Fairhope 8-1 126

8. Mountain Brook 7-2 91

9. Bob Jones 7-3 55

10. Sparkman 7-2 32

Others receiving votes: Davidson (6-3) 4.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Austin 9-0 344

2. Oxford 9-0 271

3. Pinson Valley 9-0 253

4. Spanish Fort 8-1 200

5. Homewood 9-0 182

6. Park Crossing 9-1 140

7. Wetumpka 9-1 128

8. Benjamin Russell 7-2 55

9. Opelika 7-3 50

10. Clay-Chalkville 8-2 34

Others receiving votes: Daphne (7-2) 20, Sidney Lanier (8-1) 12, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-2) 8, Hueytown (4-5) 7, Shades Valley (6-3) 5, Muscle Shoals (7-2) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood Chr. 9-0 360

2. Carroll 9-0 262

3. Beauregard 7-1 240

4. Wenonah 8-1 188

5. Etowah 9-1 168

6. Mae Jemison 9-1 137

7. St. Paul’s 8-1 130

8. Demopolis 8-1 95

9. Guntersville 8-1 64

10. Vigor 6-3 27

Others receiving votes: Alexandria (8-2) 18, Mortimer Jordan (7-2) 6, Jemison (3-6) 5, St. John Paul II (0-9) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, Greenville (4-4) 2, Calera (6-3) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1.Andalusia 8-1 325

2. Rogers 9-0 301

3. UMS-Wright 8-1 242

4. Fayette Co. 8-1 188

5. Saks 9-0 159

6. Tallassee 9-1 156

7. Wilson 8-1 113

8. Munford 8-1 93

9. Thomasville 7-2 79

10. Hokes Bluff 7-2 20

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (7-2) 18, Montgomery Catholic (8-1) 6, Northside (8-1) 4, Leeds (7-3) 3, Deshler (7-2) 2, Sardis (6-3) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Piedmont 8-1 350

2. Gordo 8-1 266

3. Randolph Co. 8-1 227

4. Fultondale 9-0 212

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen 8-1 183

6. Plainview 8-1 130

7. Ohatchee 7-2 110

8. Mobile Chr. 7-2 72

9. Clarke Co. 7-2 66

10. Wicksburg 8-1 37

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (9-1) 17, Montgomery Aca. (8-1) 13, Sylvania (8-1) 13, Colbert Heights (9-1) 11, Weaver (6-3) 3.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 9-0 348

2. Lanett 10-0 278

3. Goshen 8-1 229

4. St. Luke’s 7-1 209

5. Sulligent 8-1 160

6. LaFayette 7-2 137

7. Leroy 7-2 120

8. Elba 7-2 88

9. Luverne 7-2 71

10. Ariton 8-1 44

Others receiving votes: Sand Rock (7-2) 7, Thorsby (7-1) 7, Lamar Co. (6-3) 4, Cleveland (7-2) 3, Abbeville (7-2) 2, Aliceville (6-3) 2, Falkville (6-3) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Maplesville 8-0 357

2. Georgiana 10-0 266

3. Sweet Water 7-1 240

4. Pickens Co. 8-1 202

5. Wadley 8-0 179

6. Lynn 10-0 154

7. Brantley 7-2 124

8. Isabella 8-1 87

9. Addison 7-2 39

10. Houston Co. 8-2 22

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (8-1) 21, South Lamar (7-2) 5, Cedar Bluff (7-2) 4, Talladega Co. Central (6-2) 4, Highland Home (6-3) 3, Linden (6-3) 3.