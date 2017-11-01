People of Etowah – Will Mackey

Name: Will Mackey

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Southside.”

What is your occupation?

“I am the Program Manager at The Chamber Gadsden/Etowah County.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I actually took an internship with The Chamber during my last semester at Jacksonville State University. After receiving a call about a year later to come work there, it really just took off from there!”

Describe an average day in your life.

“There is rarely an average day of just being at the office for me. It varies just about every day with so many events that I’m involved with between being at The Chamber and my other volunteer roles.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Southside High School in 2008, went to Gadsden State Community College, and graduated from Jacksonville State University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in management.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I’ve always enjoyed spending time outdoors doing things like hiking, camping, kayaking, fishing or going to the gun range. About a year ago I actually took up running as a hobby, so I’ve really enjoyed that and done relatively well in some 5K races around town.”

To what do you credit your success?

“The work ethic of my parents molded me into a hard worker and I’ve learned from where I’m at now that a good work ethic doesn’t go unnoticed if you’re working for a great leader. I would also say my attention to detail and always being consistent in any work that I do certainly helps too.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Yes, I am involved in several service roles around town wherever I can help. I volunteer as a board member at The Boys & Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah County, YMCA of the Coosa Valley and the Gadsden Runners Club. I’m also very involved with the Young Leaders Society with United Way of Etowah County, Kiwanis Club of Gadsden and any other volunteer work I can get my hands on.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love the fact that I can be involved in so many different volunteer roles in our community to better the area that we live in. I like to stay as busy as possible most of the time. Plus, this town is my home and just feels right.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would really like to see more locally owned businesses as well as large companies closer to our area. With larger employers paying higher wages in the area I feel like many people would not be as apt to want to move out of the area.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Reliable, practical and straightforward.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“When I go on vacation, I almost always rent a car so I can keep the miles and wear off my own car.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Sometimes the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.” – The Fray

What is on your bucket list?

“Well after marking off skydiving already earlier this year, I would really like to bungee jump from one of the large bridges out west in Arizona or Nevada.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I’m not half bad at making big bows for ribbon cuttings. I actually had to teach myself!”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Ryan Gosling.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“The one piece of advice I would give to myself as a child that I’ve been trying to live by is to try everything once. Enjoy every little side path that you take while it lasts, no matter how long or short, and eventually you’ll end up where you’re meant to be.”

