Cotton Belle Marketplace to hold holiday market

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Cotton Belle Marketplace will host Holiday Style on November 10 and 11 at Ferguson’s Wedding Venue and Courtyard at 401 5th Avenue NW in Attalla.

On Friday, Nov. 10, there will be a VIP preview event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Cotton Belle Marketplace and on its Facebook page. On Saturday, Nov. 11, Holiday Style will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Cotton Belle Marketplace owner Tyndall McClellan hand picks over 40 venders to showcase a variety of antique and vintage items.

McClellan was “blown away by the response” the first time she organized the event, which she hosts twice a year. This is the fourth time she has held the event, and it has grown every time with a few thousand people attending regularly.

McClellan said that the event offers a great opportunity for “Christmas shopping for unique, one-of-a-kind items.” This includes popular repurposed farm-style items, monogrammeed pajamas and jewelry.

Food venders will also be offering sweet and treats, including food from Local Joe’s Barbecue and kettle corn.

The event is primarily indoors, which prevents the weather from interfering with the event.

McClellan added that the event makes for a good daytrip for out-of-towners. She recommends visitors check out all of downtown Attalla.

“We have a lot of good yearly events in downtown Attalla, so I’m happy this event can be added to that list,” said McClellan.