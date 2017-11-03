Legals for the week of November 3 - 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 21, 2008 by Coby Wright, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Franklin American Mortgage Company, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3303976 on November 6, 2008, and modified in agreement recorded on July 9, 2014 at Instrument Number 3404203, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3374412 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on November 20, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

That part of the W half of the SW quarter of the NW quarter of Section 18, T10S, R5E, in Etowah County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the above W half; thence deed S00°15’E a distance of 1316.0 feet to a point in the N margin of Tarvin Road; thence deed S89°45’W along said N margin of Tarvin Road a distance of 702.55 feet to the point of intersection of said N margin and the E margin of a 60 foot unnamed road, the point of beginning for the parcel herein described; thence N04°41’E along the above E margin of said unnamed road a distance of 150.6 feet to a point; thence leaving said E margin N89°45’E a distance of 220.6 feet (passing through a reference metal marker at a distance of 20.5 feet) to a metal marker; thence S00°17’E a distance of 150.1 feet to a metal marker in the above N margin of said Tarvin Road; thence S89°45’W along said N margin a distance of 235.1 feet (passing through a metal marker at a distance of 200.0 feet) to the point of beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 540 Tarvin Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014101

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Lynn Robbins, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mountain States Mortgage Centers Inc., on March 16, 2009, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument number, 3321305; and subsequently modified on February 1, 2012, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3365525; and subsequently transferred to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC; Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number (1) in White Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in plat Book “F”, Page 163, probate office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kevin Rakestraw, single, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, on June 4, 2010, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3333749; and subsequently modified on April 15, 2016, and said modification being recorded at Instrument Number, 3434427; and subsequently transferred to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC; Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 20, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN BLOCK NUMBER FOUR (4) IN SENIC HIGHLANDS (MORE CORRECTLY DESCRIBED AS SCENIC HIGHLANDS) ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 77, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paul Beaube Burgess, a married man, to Keystone Bank on the 15th day of January, 2015, said mortgage being recorded Instrument #3412586, Record of Mortgages, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 20th day of November, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at a pinch pipe marking the NW corner of Tract 11 of the J. T. Noojin Estates as recorded in Plat Book C, Page 44 & 45, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence N 87°42’20” E 245.08’ to a ½” capped rebar (LS#21183), thence S 16°30’58” W 977.06’ to a ½” capped rebar (LS#21183). Thence S 11°48’56” W 536.67’ to a ½” capped rebar (LS#21183) on the northeastern R/W of U.S. Highway #278 R/W variable; thence along said R/W N 67°27’35” W 236.32’ to a capped rebar (Dowdy), thence leaving said R/W N 14°50’00” E 230.25’ to a capped rebar (Dowdy), thence N 14°51’12” E 1178.45’ to the point of beginning. Containing 7.36 acres more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT: Beginning at a pinch pipe marking the NW corner of Tract (11), J. T. Noojin Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 44-45, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, thence N 87°42’10” E 245.06’ along the North line of said tract to a ½” rebar capped (LS#21183), thence leaving said tract line S 16°30’58” W 517.99’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N 52°26’40” W 237.54’ to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the West line of said tract (11), thence N 14°51’12” E 353.83’ along the West line of said tract to the point of beginning, containing 2.27 acres more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

River Bank & Trust fka Keystone Bank

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton A Married Man And Alisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3418664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. in Instrument 3438275 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. The undersigned, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of December, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly boundary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning. Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906. The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption 14:19 Page 2 pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Raymond Keith Whorton and Alisha Whorton or tenant(s). Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC. as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccallaraymer.com File No. 955616 www.foreclosurehotline.net

NOV 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default has been made in the terms of the Mortgage executed by LADONNA FAITH STONBRAKER and DAVID TROY STONBRAKER, Mortgagors, to RODNEY R. WOLFROM, Mortgagee, dated May 24, 2016 and recorded instrument Number 3434591, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Default has continued, The mortgagee, under the powers of sale contained in the Mortgage, will sell at public auction for cash to the highest bidder at the front steps of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of December, 2017, the following described real estate:

A tract of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot No. 18 in Block “K”, of the Elliott Addition No. 2 as same appears of record in flat Book “B”, Page 2 and 3, In the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, said point being in the Westerly line of a alley, as shown on said plat; thence run in a Southerly direction and along the Westerly line of said alley for a distance of 175.0 feet to a point; said point being the point of beginning; thence deflect to the right 89o 58’ ad run North 70o 02’ West for a distance of 135.98 feet to a point; said point being in the Easterly line of South Eleventh Street; thence deflect to the left and run South 12o 0’ West for a distance of 61.07 feet to a point; thence deflect to left and run South 2o 0’ West for a distance of 68.02 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left and run South 700 02’ East for a distance of 105.9 feet to a point in the Westerly line of said alley; thence deflect to the left and run North 210 0’ East and along said Westerly line of alley for a distance of 125 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) in Section Eight (8), Township Twelve (12) South, Range six (6) East, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1230 South 11th Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

SOURCE OF TITLE: Instrument #: 3431077

The sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing the mortgage, paying the mortgage indebtedness, costs and expenses of foreclosure, including the attorney’s fee.

Mortgagee reserves the right to id on the property. The Mortgage is a first Mortgage.

Jack Floyd

Attorney for Mortgagee

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Nov. 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marques C. Guyton A Married Man And Jessica Guyton A Married Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for ERA Mortgage, its successors and assigns dated April 9, 2010; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3330486 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3457673 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of December, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot described as beginning in the east line of the Glencoe Road where the same intersects the South line of Lot Number Two (2) in Dr. O.R. Eatman Farm according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C page 153 in the Probate Office, said point also being Six hundred sixty (660) feet northerly, measured along the east side of said road, from where said road intersects the south line of the Southwest Fourth of the Northwest Fourth (SW ¼ of the NW ¼) of Section Twenty (20) , Township Twelve (12), South of Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian, and from thence run in an easterly direction and along the South line of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of Three hundred ninety-six (396) feet; thence in a northerly direction and parallel with the east line of said road a distance of one hundred twenty-six (126) feet; thence in a westerly direction and parallel with the South line of said lot Number Two (2) a distance of three hundred ninety-six (396) feet to the East line of said road; thence southerly and along the east line of said road; a distance of One hundred twenty-six (126) feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a part of Lot Number Two (2) in Dr. O.R. Eastman Farm according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C page 153 in the Probate Office, all being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1118 Lonesome Bend Rd, Glencoe, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Marques C. Guyton and Jessica Guyton or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 951717

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Nov 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Reginald L. Huff and Frankie H. Huff, husband and wife, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on May 4, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Document Number,

M-2004- 3523, Year: 2004, Day: 225; and subsequently transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, As Trustee for, Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc. Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R7, Under

the Pooling and Servicing Agreement Dated July 1, 2004; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R7, under and by virtue

of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 28, 2017, during the

legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West 1/2 of Lots Number One (1), Two (2), and Three (3), in Block #8, of the Woodlawn Addition to Gadsden, Alabama, According to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book "A", Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R7

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988- 8888

Nov. 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kathryn A. Galbreath, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., on the 25th day of October, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number M-2005-4851, Affidavit recorded in Instrument Number 3455350 ; the undersigned Bank of America, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block Eleven (11) Stewart Addition to the City of Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book A, Pages 76-77, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 207 Cleveland Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bank of America, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

405121

Nov. 3, 10 &17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RALPH HERMAN DRYER, JR. AND MARGARET DYER MILLER appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 21, 2017 Estate of RALPLH HERMAN DRYER, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

SHELLEY C. JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 21, 2017 Estate of ROOSEVELT O. JOHNSON, III, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

HAROLD A. CRANFORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on October 10, 2017 Estate of JOHN FRANK CRANFORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

EDITH AMILEE JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on October 16, 2017 Estate of ROGER M. JOHNSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MICHAEL WAYNE DAUGHERTY appointed Personal Representative (s) on October 2, 2017 Estate of EVELYN J. DAUGHERTY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MARKETTA LYNN ELLIOTT appointed Personal Representative (s) on September 19, 2017 Estate of BRUCE ALAN ELLIOTT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM E. BROWNING appointed Personal Representative (s) on October 2, 2017 Estate of EULA MAE BROWNING, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CASE 3 S-9717

KENNETH BRETT WATTS appointed Personal Representative on 10/11/2017 Estate of DOROTHY J. WATTS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CASE# S-9649

LEONARD M. ROBERTSON AND DONNA HOLLAND WILLIAMS appointed Co-Personal Representatives on 8/24/2017 Estate of JEANETTE HOLLAND ROBERTSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CASE # S-9719

DENISE SANDERS appointed Personal Representative on 10/13/2017 Estate of FERRELL L. CORNUTT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

CASE# S-9696

MARJORIE ROBISON PATTERSON appointed Personal Representative on 09/19/2017 Estate of HALEY PATTERSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov. 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-352- 17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

101 N. 4 th STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel One, Lots Number 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 located in Block “C” of the

amended map of Elmwood North Division to East Gadsden as recorded in

Plat Book “B”, Page 363, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah

County, Alabama, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah

County, Alabama

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given

to Billy Hill, LLC, Agent Carl Weaver, 525 Plainview Street;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as

follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of

the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or

repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 24, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov. 3, 2017

______________RESOLUTION NO. R-351- 17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

525 ALLEN STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Forty Feet (40 ft) off the South side of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block

“H” in Miller Highlands Addition to the City of Gadsden as same appears

of record in the Office of Judge of Probate, Plat Book “D”, Page 31, all

being in Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given

to Kennedy Wooley, 806 E. Windward Way, Unity 509, Lantina, FL,

19180 Edinborough Road, Detroit, MI;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as

follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of

the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or

repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 24, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov 3, 2017

______________ORDINANCE NO. O-36- 17

Rezoning 403 North 33 rd Street, 3203 West Meighan Boulevard, 3301 West Meighan

Boulevard, 3305 West Meighan Boulevard, and 3400 West Meighan Boulevard

Be it ordained by the City Council of Gadsden that the Official Zoning Map of the

City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02- 82, as amended, is hereby further

amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described

properties from B-1, Neighborhood Business District, and I-1, Light Industry District, to

B-2, General Business District:

Lots One (1) and Two (2), in Block Five (5), in Kyle Cheap Home Addition to Alabama

City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 189,

in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah

County, Alabama (street address being 403 North 33 rd Street).

Parcel One (1): The South ½ of Lot Nineteen (19), Block Five (5), of Kyle Cheap Home

Addition to Alabama City, Alabama, the frontage being 25 feet on First Street and

running back 125 feet to an alley, and fronting said alley 25 feet, as recorded on Page 189

of Book “B”, of Plats of Etowah County, Alabama, being a subdivision of the East ½ of

the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section One (1), Township 12, Range Five (5), in Etowah

County, Alabama.

Also, Lot Twenty (20) in Block Five (5) of Kyle Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City,

Alabama, as recorded in Book of Plats “B”, of Etowah County, Alabama, said lot

fronting 63 feet on First Street, and running back 126 feet to an alley, and 105 feet along

said alley to Kyle Avenue being on the corner of First Street and Kyle Avenue, in Etowah

County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Parcel Two (2): Beginning at a point in the West line of 12 th Street at the Southeast corner

of Lot Twenty (20), Block Five (5), of Kyle Cheap Home Addition; thence Southerly

along the West line of 12 th Street, 38 feet, ±, to the North line of the present location of

Kyle or Elliott Avenue; thence Westerly along the North line of said Avenue, and parallel

with the South line of Lot Twenty (20), 133.5 feet; thence Northerly and parallel with the

West line of 12 Street, ±, to the Southwest corner of Lot Twenty (20); thence Easterly

along the South line of Lot Twenty (20), 133.5 feet, ±, to the point of beginning. This

being a portion of lands dedicated for street purposes and same was never used for the

purpose (street address being 3203 West Meighan Boulevard).

Lot Twenty-five (25) and the South 20 feet of Lot Twenty-four (24), in Block Two (2),

Kyle Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof in Plat

Book “B”, Page 189, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; also a lot described as

beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot Twenty-five (25), Block Two (2) of said

subdivision, and run in a Southerly direction and along the Westerly right of way line of

33 rd Street (formerly 13 th Street) a distance of 37.5 feet to the North right of way line of

Kyle Avenue as established by the Alabama City Council on the 29 th day of September,

1927, as shown by Misc. Record I, Page 140, Probate Office of Etowah County,

Alabama; also being the North right of way line of Meighan Boulevard; thence deflect

71°31’ right and run in a Westerly direction along the North right of way line of Meighan

Boulevard a distance of 126.15 feet; thence deflect 108°27’ right and run in a

Northeasterly direction parallel with the Westerly line of 33 rd Street a distance of 37.3 feet

to the Southwest corner of said Lot Twenty-five (25); thence deflect 71°33’ right and run

in an Easterly direction along the South line of said lot a distance of 126.15 feet to the

point of beginning. Said parcel of land being all of Lot Twenty-five (25) and the South

20 feet of Lot Twenty-four (24), Block Two (2) of Kyle Cheap Home Addition to

Alabama City, and a tract lying immediately South of and adjoining Lot Twenty-five (25)

described herein above and located in the East ½ of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section

One (1), Township 12-S, Range 5-E, of the Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah

County, Alabama (street address being 3301 West Meighan Boulevard).

Begin at the Northeast corner of Lot Two (2), Block Two (2), in Kyle Cheap Homes

Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 189; thence run South and along the East

line of said Lot Two (2) and Lot One (1), Block Two (2), and said line extended for a

distance of 97.24 feet to a point on the Northerly right of way line of Meighan Boulevard;

thence deflect to the right so as to form an interior angle of 102°36’ and run along said

right of way line for a distance of 148.96 feet to a point; thence deflect to the right so as

to form an interior angle of 70°51’50” and run a distance of 144.18 feet to a point; thence

deflect right so as to form an interior angle of 96°32’ and run a distance of 140.41 feet to

the point of beginning, lying and being a portion of Lots One (1) and Two (2), Block

Two (2), Kyle Cheap Home Addition, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama (street address

being 3305 West Meighan Boulevard).

Parcel One (1): A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the South line

of Lot Four (4), Block One (1), Kyle Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City, as recorded

in Plat Book “B”, Page 189, which is 15 feet East of the Southwest corner of said Lot

Four (4), and thence run in a Westerly direction along the South line of Lots Four (4),

Three (3), Two (2), and One (1), for a distance of 206.92 feet to a point in the Easterly

line of the Southern Railroad right of way, as described in Deed Record Book GG, Page

54; thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 103°02’ and run along the

Easterly line of said railroad for a distance of 102.60 feet; thence deflect to the left so as

to form an interior angle of 76°58’ and run 233.70 feet to a point; thence deflect to the

left so as to form an interior angle 87°53’ and run 100 feet to the point of beginning;

lying in and being a portion of the SW ¼ of the NE ¼ Section 1, Township 12-S, Range

5-E, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; Also, the West 15 feet of Lot Four (4),

Block One (1), Kyle Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City as recorded in Plat Book

“B”, Page 189, and being in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, SAVE AND EXCEPT any

portion thereof contained within the right of way of Meighan Boulevard.

Parcel Two (2): Lots Number One (1), Two (2), Three (3), in Block One (1), in Kyle

Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat

Book “B”, Page 189, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama,

and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, SAVE AND EXCEPT any

portion thereof contained within the right of way of Meighan Boulevard.

Parcel Three (3): Commence at an existing ½” rebar marking the Northwest corner of Lot

One (1), Block Three (3), of Kyle Cheap Home Addition as recorded in Plat Book “B”,

Page 189, Etowah County Probate Office, said point also being at the intersection of the

Easterly right of way line of Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Southerly right of way

line of Meighan Boulevard and run South 13°33’53” West along the Easterly right of

way line of the Norfolk Southern Railroad right of way line a distance of 144.82 feet to

an existing ½” rebar marking the Southwest corner of said Lot One (1); thence run South

09°49’53” West along said right of way line a distance of 102.43 feet to an existing ½”

rebar and the point of beginning. From said point of beginning, run North 86°52’20”

East a distance of 233.88 feet to an existing ½” rebar; thence run North 05°17’09” West a

distance of 244.78 feet to an existing ½” rebar on the North line of Lot Four (4), Block

One (1), Kyle Cheap Home Addition; thence run North 84°42’51” East along the North

line of said lot a distance of 29.41 feet to an existing ½” rebar; thence continue along the

North line of Lot Four (4) and said line extended North 84°42’51” East a distance of 30

feet to an iron pin set ( ½” rebar with cap stamped JBW&T, Inc. CA 0046LS); thence run

South 05°13’00” East a distance of 65.44 feet to an iron pin set; thence run South

01°14’30” East a distance of 192.71 feet to an iron pin set; thence run South 00°00’14”

East a distance of 90.32 feet to an iron pin set; thence run South 89°59’50” West a

distance of 30 feet to an iron pin set; thence run South 00°00’10” East a distance of

218.56 feet to an iron pin set; thence run South 87°54’52” West a distance of 185.16 feet

to an iron pin set on the Easterly right of way line of the Norfolk Southern Railroad;

thence run along said right of way line and along a curve to the right having a Delta =

line and along a curve to the right having a Delta = 02°07’20”, Radius = 558.19 feet a

distance of 308.86 feet measured along a chord of said curve having a Chord Bearing of

North 12°21’54” West to an existing ½” rebar; thence run North 05°14’27” East along

said right of way line a distance of 9.83 feet to the point of beginning (street address

being 3400 West Meighan Boulevard).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 24, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Nov. 3, 2017

______________NOTICE

OF ADOPTION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF MICHAEL DIXON AND ALISA DIXON

TO: HERBERT MCNUTT, FATHER, address unknown. You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Leiza Miller, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on January 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. was filed on the 27th day of October, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is Herbert McNutt and whose relationship of said Herbert McNutt to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/16/2005.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902

Attorney of the Petitioner: Catherine M. Bailey, Esquire, 222 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

This the 30th day of October, 2017

Bobby Junkins

Probate Judge

Nov. 3,10,17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF PETITION

SEEKING TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: B.K.D. (D.O.B. 03/20/2006) Case No: JU-2017-437.01

J.N.D. (D.O.B. 03/24/2011) Case No: JU-2017-438.01

PETITIONER: KARMEN GRANT

NOTICE TO: ALLEN RAY DAY, JR.

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed by Karmen Grant requesting that your parental rights be terminated with regard to B.K.D., a minor born on March 20, 2006, and J.N.D., a minor born on March 24, 2011. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or a judgment by default may be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson

Juvenile Court Clerk

Nov 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

DELBERT JAMES MCLAUGHLIN HEIR-AT-LAW AND NET-OF-KIN OF JAMES E. MCLAUGHLIN

CASE NUMBER: S-5170

A Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of James E. Mclaughlin shall be heard on 30th day of November 2017, at 10:30 am in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama.

Charles Y. Boyd

Attorney for Petitioner

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Bobby Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov. 3,10,17 & 24, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO: ALL HEIRS AND NEXT-OF-KIN OF:

ERMA NELL MCGOWAN CHANDLER,

Robert McGowan and Ashley McGowan.

A hearing on the Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of ERMA NELL MCGOWAN CHANDLER, deceased, will be held before the undersigned on the 6th day of December, 2017 at 10:30 am at the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby Junkins

Judge of Probate

Nov. 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900784-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLANTIFF

VS.

$1,590.00 U.S. Currency

2012 Toyota Tundra

VIN# 5TFUW5F14CX221643

DEFENDANT

In Re: Gary Justin Chappell

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint byt eh 22nd day of December, 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and vehicle.

Done this the 27th day of October, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Nov. 3,10,17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900783-WHR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex el: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$25,072.00 US Currency

1993 Cadillac Deville VIN# 1G6C D53B4P4201403

2000 Lexus GS300 VIN# JT8BD68S 4Y0092133

2000 Ford Mustang VIN# 1FAFP44 47YF212497

2006 Chevrolet HHR VIN# 3GND A13D26S559657

Sharp Aquos TV LC-52LE810UN Serial# 010856289

DEFENDANT

In Re: Marcus Coats

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY, VEHICLES, AND PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency, vehicles, and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 22nd day of December 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency, vehicles, and property.

Done this the 26th day of October, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Nov. 3,10,17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-17-900727-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

Plaintiff

VS.

Residence and Land located at

305 Lakepoint Drive Gadsden, AL 35901 Lot Six (6) of North Shore Village as the

same appears of record in Plat Book “K”, Page 42, in the Probate office of Etowah County, Alabama said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to rights-of-way, covenants, restrictions, easements, agreements, setback lines, reservations, mineral/mining rights and declarations of record, if any.

2016 Nissan Rogue

VIN# 5N1AT2 MT1GC802931

2014 GMC Yukon

VIN# 1GKS2E EF1ER218145

DEFENDANT

In Re: Danny James Short & Lori B. Short

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITIY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property and vehicles. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 2nd day of December 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said Property.

Done this the 3rd day of October 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Nov. 3,10,17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION, CASE NO: CV-17-900785-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2001 Buick LeSabre VIN# 1G4HP54K 21U188954

DEFENDANT

In Re: Damon Parrish Turner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 22nd day of December 2017. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

Done this the 26th day of October 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Nov. 3,10,17 & 24, 2017

______________ADVERTISEMENT FOR

PREQUALIFICATION AND BIDS

PREQUALIFICATION PROPOSALS will be received via email, or other electronic transmission, and one paper copy, on behalf of the Owner by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc., at 2701 1st Avenue South, Ste. 100, Birmingham, AL 35233, for the below referenced project, until 2:00 PM Local Time, Tuesday, November 14, 2017. The prequalification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from the Architect, by request either by phone (205.879.4462) or e-mail alyssa.morley@gmcnetwork.com, to Alyssa Morley. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received only from previously PRE-QUALIFIED General Contractors by The City of Attalla, located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama 35954; until 2:00 PM Local Time, Thursday, December 7, 2017 for this project:

NEW FIRE STATION No.2

for

THE CITY OF ATTALLA, ALABAMA

(LOCALLY FUNDED)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashiers check or bid bond payable to The City of Attalla in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; Dodge Data & Analytics; Data Fax; and ConstructConnect.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to prequalified General Contractors only from the Architect electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor or plan room for documents.

Only General Contractors who have completed the prequalification process within the stated time limits, and which are properly licensed in accordance with criteria established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, will be considered for prequalification for the Work of this project.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location as bids are to be opened, at 2:00 PM local time Tuesday, November 28, 2017 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Per the Owner and the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR), Act 2013-205, the project will be bid EXCLUDING TAXES and will require the Contractor to complete ABC Form C-3A Accounting of Sales Tax Attachment to ABC Form C-3 Proposal Form (October 2013) which will be submitted with the Contractors Proposal at the time of the Bid. If awarded the bid, both tax exempt entity and contractor shall apply for certificates of exemption. ADOR shall issue certificates of exemption from sales and use tax for each tax exempt project. Certificates shall only be issued to contractors licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors or any subcontractor working under the same contract. Items eligible for exemption are building materials, construction materials and supplies and other tangibles that become part of the structure. ADOR will handle the administration of the certificates and the accounting of exempt purchases.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and/or abandon the prequalification and bid process if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

The City of Attalla, Alabama

612 4th Street NW

Attalla, Alabama, 35954

GOODWYN, MILLS & CAWOOD, INC.

MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS

2701 1st Avenue South, Suite 100

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone: (205) 879-4462

Fax: (205) 879-4493

Oct 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that J&D Enterprises Contractor has completed the Contract for Paving & Drainage Improvements, Project #CBHM170058 at Valley Street Campus, Gadsden State Community College for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. Montgomery, AL

J&D Enterprises LLC

P. O. Box 583

Gadsden, AL 35902

Oct 27, Nov 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

TO: Robert Brannon, a person presumed dead.

Notice is given that an Order was entered in the Estate of Robert Brannon, a person presumed deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No.: S-9439, that Robert Brannon is deceased. If Robert Brannon is alive, or if any other person for him can produce to the Court within twelve (12) weeks from the date of the last insertion herein, satisfactory evidence of his continuance in life, then Letters of Administration will be issued to John L. Douglas, as Administrator of the Estate of Robert Brannon, deceased.

Oct 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

ADOPTION

TO: YULONDA CHANTAY HAWKINS LEWIS:

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by John L. Underwood to adopt MKL, Case No.: A-1189. Hearing is set for the 19th day of December, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

If you , as mother, intendt to contest this adoption you, as mother must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this the 23rd day of October, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 27, Nov 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johns and Kirksey, Inc., has completed the Contract for, Reroofing Hokes Bluff Middle School, Etowah County Board of Education, Gadsden, AL, Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this subject should immediately notify, McKee and Associates, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 order to avoid Barring of Claims by Law.

JOHNS AND KIRKSEY, INC.

5424 Metro Park Drive

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405

Oct 20, 27, Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF CIVIL

ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number: CV-2017-900517-WHR

BENNIE BLAYLOC

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

JODY A. LYLES, DAVID M. LYLES, ALAN B. WOOTEN, MARY ELLEN J. COOLEY, AND THEIR HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2 OF THE COLLEGE HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK C, PAGE 213 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Jody A. Lyles, David M. Lyles, Alan B. Wooten, Mary Ellen J. Cooley and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Bennie Blaylock has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before December 4, 2017, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2017-900517-WHR.

DONE this 10TH day of July, 2017.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Oct 13, 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number: CV-2017-900667-DAK

JAMES BURGESS FREEMAN,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

HERSHEL DYER, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: THE SOUTH HALF OF A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SEC. 17, AND FROM THENCE RUNNING EASTERLY ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY TO THE EASTERLY LINE OF THE BURGESS PUBLIC ROAD, THENCE SOUTH 39 DEGREES 15’ EAST AND ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID ROAD TO A POINT WHICH IS 375 FEET NORTHWESTERLY FROM THE SOUTH LINE OF THE N 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4, MEASURED ALONG THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF SAID ROAD; THENCE WEST AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 688 FT., MORE OR LESS, TO THE WEST SIDE OF SAID FORTY, THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST SIDE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 356.62 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINED 5 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 IN SEC. 17, TP. 12, S. OF RANGE 5 EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON. THERE BEING CONVEYED HEREIN ONLY 2 1/2 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Hershel Dyer and his heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that James Freeman Burgess has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before December 4, 2017, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2017-900667-DAK.

DONE this 1st day of September, 2017.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Oct 13, 20, 27 and Nov 3, 2017.

______________AUCTION

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Regional Warehousing, LLC, will conduct an auction of personal property and contents located in the following self-storage units located at 3525 Mountain View Drive, Southside, AL 35907.

Unit: 81

Tenant: Dana Burns

8260 Nisbet Lake Road

Jacksonville, AL 36265

The auction will be held on November 16, 2017, at 10:00 a. m. at the Regional Warehousing Storage facility located at 3525 Mountain View Drive, Southside, AL 35907. Contents of each unit will be sold to the highest bidder.

Regional Warehousing, LLC

P. O. Box 72

Gadsden, AL 35902

Oct 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A CHILD BORN TO NIKKOLE ELIZABETH LOYD, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Name Change of a child born to Nikkole Elizabeth Loyd, Natural Mother, set to be heard on December 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 26th day of September, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is August 25, 2009.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this name change, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Stewart Burns, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

DONE this 5th day of October, 2017.

Stewart Burns

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 13, 20, 27 & Nov 3, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on December 15, 2017 for charges due.

2013 Chrysler 200 VIN# 1C3CC BBG2DN704014

1997 Ford LGT VIN# 1FTDX 1767VND19807

2005 Pors Boxster VIN# WPOCA29815 6710975

UNI TOWING

203 Cullman Ave SW

Attalla, AL 35954

Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on December 8, 2017

1996 VOLKSWAGON GOLF VIN: 3VWFB81HXTM130129

2004 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE VIN: 4A3AE75H64E041669

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1549

Nov 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on December 8, 2017.

2006 MECEDES ML500 VIN: 4JGBB 75E26A086135

BUDDY’S TOWING & RECOVERY

519 N. 13th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 439-9598

Nov. 3 & 10, 2017

______________AUCTION

NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

1992 Toyota Camry (Gold) VIN: 4T1SK 11E1NU146745, Towed on: 10/03/2017

Towed from: Billy King Drive, Boaz, AL 35957

1993 Ford Crown Victoria (White) VIN: 2FACP 71W7PX164819 Towed on: 10/2/2017

Towed from: 301 College Pkwy, Gadsden, AL 35903

2004 Jeep Liberty (White) VIN: 1J4GK4 8K34W179833 Towed on: 09/22/2017

Towed from: Rainbow City, AL 35906

2005 Suzuki LT-Z400 (White) VIN:JSA AK47A 152105544 Towed on: 09/23/2017

Towed from: Mena Horton, AL 35980

2001 Ford Taurus VIN: 1FAPP5 5253A202401 Towed on: 09/28/2017

Towed from: 204 3rd Street NW Attalla, AL 35954

1996 Chevrolet Cavalier (Green) VIN: 3G1JC1 245TS806472 Towed on: 09/19/2017

Towed from: Hwy 759 Gadsden, AL 35901

2004 BMW X5 (White) VIN: 5UXFA13514LU41207 Towed on: 09/14/2017

Towed from: South 6th Street @ Cherry Street

1989 Chevrolet P30 (White) VIN: 1GBKP 37W2K3329157 Towed on: 09/1/2017

Towed from: 300 Block 3rd Street NW Parking Lot

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 15575 US Hwy 278 W, Attalla, AL 35954 on 12/06/2017 at 10:00 am. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

Nov. 3 & 10, 2017