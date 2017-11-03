Local author to hold book signing

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Local author Barbara Eubanks will hold a signing for her new book, A New Beginning: God’s Second Chances at Churchill’s Antique Mall located at 430 Broad Street in downtown Gadsden on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The book signing will coincide with downtown Gadsden’s First Friday.

This is Eubanks’ fifth published book. She has previously released three humorous devotional books and one other novel A Web Too Tight, which follows the aftermath of father and pastor Jack Pate’s infedelity with his family and congregation. Eubanks said that Pate eventually “comes back to the point of grace.”

A New Beginning picks back up with the Pate family. Molly remarries a kind, respectful man; Benji experiences the loss of a limb while fighting for his country; and Caitlyn experiences temptation to be unfaithful in her own marriage.

Despite being a sequel, this novel can stand alone. Eubanks said that the message of the book is “when you let the devil get a foot in the door, he can bring down even the best people; however, God is a God of second chances.”

Eubanks decided to write the sequel because she “felt like she knew” the characters, many of which have bits and pieces of personality inspired by people she knows.

Eubanks also showcased a charity started by a member of her church, Ty Harris, in her book. Harris started Amazon Hope, which organizes mission trips on a boat along the Amazon River to visit remote places.

For more information, call Ty Harris at 256-458-4427, e-mail amazonhopemissiontrip@gmail.com or visit www.amazonhope.org. Eubanks will donate a portion of book sales to Amazon Hope.

Before becoming an author, Eubanks was an English teacher for 35 years and has taught locally at Rainbow Middle School and Sardis High School.

She retired in 2005, shortly after releasing her first book in 2004.