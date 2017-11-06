Area runners qualify for state 5K meet

Photo: Southside High’s Taylor Nails, Presley Johnson and Camryn Davis (pictured, from left) gather for a photo after qualifying for the state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Moulton. (Submitted photo)

Several local runners qualified for the AHSAA state cross country meet this Saturday, Nov. 11, at Moulton.

A pair of Gadsden City runners qualified at the Class 7A, Section 4 meet at Huntsville. In the boys event, Jonah Morris came in 13th with a time of 16:57.45. Catherine Clements finished in 18th place with a time of 21:04.36 in the girls event.

At the Class 6A, Section 5 Meet at Scottsboro, Southside High’s Camryn Davis was runner-up in the girls event with a time of 19:41.64. Taylor Nails came in third in the boys’ competition with a time of 16:28.03. Presley Johnson also qualified for the girls with a time of 22:48.62.

At the Class 4A, Section 4 meet at Huntsville, Ashville High freshman Meghan McCarthy of Rainbow City finished runner-up in the girls’ event with a time of 20:19.09. The Sardis girls finished second overall to qualify as a team. Sarah Burger paced the Lady Lions with a 14th place time of 22:02.71.

At the Class 3A, Section 4 meet at Bremen, Glencoe High’s Abby Vice finished ninth with a time of 21:50.64. Teammates Katie Giles (22:11.41) and Anna Beth Giles (22:46.29) came in 13th and 17th, respectively.

At the Class 1A-2A, Section 2 meet at Bremen, Westbrook Christian’s boys team qualified with a third-place finish of 93 points. Mitchell Cook led the Warriors with a third-place time of 16:52.51.