Horn, Thomas pace JSU past Murray State

Photo: Jacksonville State quarterback Bryant Horn finds open space during the Gamecocks’ 59-23 victory over Murray State last Saturday, Nov. 4, in Jacksonville. (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Bryant Horn appears to be finding a home at quarterback for Jacksonville State.

For the second week in a row, the junior signal caller paced the Gamecocks to their 30th straight Ohio Valley Conference win in a 59-23 victory over Murray State last Saturday, Nov. 4, in Jacksonville.

Horn ran for one touchdown and threw for three more as JSU (8-1, 6-0) outscored the Racers 31-10 in the second half to win going away.

Horn threw for 137 yards and had 71 yards rushing on 12 carries, while Roc Thomas finished with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts.

The JSU defense unit, which began the day No. 4 in FCS in total defense at 263.8 yards per game, allowed the Racers only 153 total yards, the sixth straight game the Gamecocks have held an opponent to less than 300 yards of total offense.

Murray State ran 28 times for minus-three yards, the fewest rushing yards allowed in JSU history. JSU gained 484 yards in total offense, 323 rushing and 161 passing.

Horn opened the scoring with a 9-yard run on Jacksonville State’s first offensive drive of the game. Horn’s interception on JSU’s next possession was returned 17 yards, and a 22-yard touchdown pass tied the game at 7-7.

The Racers (2-7, 1-4) took a 13-7 lead after another turnover, as a JSU fumble was returned for a 47-yard touchdown. Horn got hot in the second quarter, however, throwing three touchdown passes for a 28-13 lead at the half.

“I thought we played really well outside of turnovers,” Jacksonville State head coach John Grass said. “We’ve got to clean those up. But other than that, you have to be pleased. The defense played outstanding all day.”

The Gamecocks can lock up a share of their record-tying fourth straight OVC title with a win at UT-Martin this week. JSU will claim the title outright if Austin Peay loses either of its final two league games.