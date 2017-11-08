Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in final ASWA football poll

Released November 8

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 9-0 281

2. Thompson 10-0 258

3. Hewitt-Trussville 10-0 210

4. McGill-Toolen 10-0 183

5. Auburn 9-1 146

6. Hoover 7-3 139

7. Fairhope 8-2 89

8. Bob Jones 7-3 82

9. Davidson 7-3 41

10. Mountain Brook 7-3 33

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (7-3) 13, Lee-Montgomery (6-3) 6, Spain Park (6-4) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Austin 10-0 293

2. Oxford 10-0 239

3. Pinson Valley 10-0 216

4. Spanish Fort 9-1 181

5. Park Crossing 9-1 155

6. Wetumpka 9-1 126

7. Homewood 9-1 85

8. Opelika 7-3 63

9. Clay-Chalkville 8-2 49

10. Sidney Lanier 9-1 30

Others receiving votes: Daphne (8-2) 22, Benjamin Russell (7-3) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-3) 8, Muscle Shoals (8-2) 3, Shades Valley (7-3) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood Chr. 10-0 312

2. Carroll 10-0 223

3. Beauregard 8-1 213

4. Wenonah 8-1 164

5. Etowah 9-1 144

6. Mae Jemison 9-1 130

7. St. Paul’s 9-1 123

8. Guntersville 9-1 69

9. Vigor 7-3 41

10. Demopolis 8-2 32

Others receiving votes: Mortimer Jordan (8-2) 20, Alexandria (8-2) 7, Eufaula (8-2) 4.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. Andalusia 9-1 293

2. Rogers 10-0 252

3. Saks 10-0 195

4. Tallassee 9-1 152

5. UMS-Wright 8-2 148

6. Munford 9-1 128

7. Wilson 9-1 127

8. Fayette Co. 8-2 79

9. Hokes Bluff 8-2 47

10. Montgomery Cath. 9-1 24

Others receiving votes: Thomasville (7-3) 14, Northside (9-1) 8, Madison Aca. (7-3) 7, Bibb Co. (9-1) 3, Sardis (7-3) 3, Deshler (7-3) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Piedmont 9-1 300

2. Gordo 9-1 236

3. Randolph Co. 9-1 187

4. Fultondale 10-0 180

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen 9-1 167

6. Plainview 9-1 105

7. Ohatchee 8-2 101

8. Clarke Co. 8-2 88

9. Wicksburg 9-1 50

10. West Morgan 9-1 20

Others receiving votes: Sylvania (9-1) 18, Mobile Chr. (7-3) 14, Colbert Heights (9-1) 9, Montgomery Aca. (8-2) 6, J.B.Pennington (8-2) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 10-0 306

2. Lanett 10-0 240

3. Goshen 9-1 197

4. St. Luke’s 8-1 182

5. Sulligent 9-1 142

6. LaFayette 8-2 121

7. Leroy 8-2 100

8. Elba 8-2 75

9. Luverne 8-2 61

10. Ariton 9-1 41

Others receiving votes: Sand Rock (8-2) 7, Aliceville (6-4) 4, Abbeville (8-2) 2, Thorsby (7-2) 2, Falkville (7-3) 1, Tarrant (7-2) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Maplesville 9-0 312

2. Georgiana 10-0 229

3. Sweet Water 8-1 212

4. Wadley 9-0 175

5. Lynn 10-0 147

T6. Pickens Co. 8-2 112

T6. Isabella 9-1 112

8. Addison 8-2 66

9. Brantley 7-3 49

10. Houston Co. 8-2 28

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (9-1) 25, Marengo (7-3) 5, Highland Home (7-3) 4, Cedar Bluff (7-3) 2, Linden (7-3) 2, South Lamar (7-3) 2.