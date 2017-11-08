Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in final ASWA football poll

Released November 8
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 9-0 281
2. Thompson 10-0 258
3. Hewitt-Trussville 10-0 210
4. McGill-Toolen 10-0 183
5. Auburn 9-1 146
6. Hoover 7-3 139
7. Fairhope 8-2 89
8. Bob Jones 7-3 82
9. Davidson 7-3 41
10. Mountain Brook 7-3 33
Others receiving votes: Sparkman (7-3) 13, Lee-Montgomery (6-3) 6, Spain Park (6-4) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Austin 10-0 293
2. Oxford 10-0 239
3. Pinson Valley 10-0 216
4. Spanish Fort 9-1 181
5. Park Crossing 9-1 155
6. Wetumpka 9-1 126
7. Homewood 9-1 85
8. Opelika 7-3 63
9. Clay-Chalkville 8-2 49
10. Sidney Lanier 9-1 30
Others receiving votes: Daphne (8-2) 22, Benjamin Russell (7-3) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-3) 8, Muscle Shoals (8-2) 3, Shades Valley (7-3) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Briarwood Chr. 10-0 312
2. Carroll 10-0 223
3. Beauregard 8-1 213
4. Wenonah 8-1 164
5. Etowah 9-1 144
6. Mae Jemison 9-1 130
7. St. Paul’s 9-1 123
8. Guntersville 9-1 69
9. Vigor 7-3 41
10. Demopolis 8-2 32
Others receiving votes: Mortimer Jordan (8-2) 20, Alexandria (8-2) 7, Eufaula (8-2) 4.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. Andalusia 9-1 293
2. Rogers 10-0 252
3. Saks 10-0 195
4. Tallassee 9-1 152
5. UMS-Wright 8-2 148
6. Munford 9-1 128
7. Wilson 9-1 127
8. Fayette Co. 8-2 79
9. Hokes Bluff 8-2 47
10. Montgomery Cath. 9-1 24
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (7-3) 14, Northside (9-1) 8, Madison Aca. (7-3) 7, Bibb Co. (9-1) 3, Sardis (7-3) 3, Deshler (7-3) 2.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Piedmont 9-1 300
2. Gordo 9-1 236
3. Randolph Co. 9-1 187
4. Fultondale 10-0 180
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen 9-1 167
6. Plainview 9-1 105
7. Ohatchee 8-2 101
8. Clarke Co. 8-2 88
9. Wicksburg 9-1 50
10. West Morgan 9-1 20
Others receiving votes: Sylvania (9-1) 18, Mobile Chr. (7-3) 14, Colbert Heights (9-1) 9, Montgomery Aca. (8-2) 6, J.B.Pennington (8-2) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 10-0 306
2. Lanett 10-0 240
3. Goshen 9-1 197
4. St. Luke’s 8-1 182
5. Sulligent 9-1 142
6. LaFayette 8-2 121
7. Leroy 8-2 100
8. Elba 8-2 75
9. Luverne 8-2 61
10. Ariton 9-1 41
Others receiving votes: Sand Rock (8-2) 7, Aliceville (6-4) 4, Abbeville (8-2) 2, Thorsby (7-2) 2, Falkville (7-3) 1, Tarrant (7-2) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Maplesville 9-0 312
2. Georgiana 10-0 229
3. Sweet Water 8-1 212
4. Wadley 9-0 175
5. Lynn 10-0 147
T6. Pickens Co. 8-2 112
T6. Isabella 9-1 112
8. Addison 8-2 66
9. Brantley 7-3 49
10. Houston Co. 8-2 28
Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (9-1) 25, Marengo (7-3) 5, Highland Home (7-3) 4, Cedar Bluff (7-3) 2, Linden (7-3) 2, South Lamar (7-3) 2.