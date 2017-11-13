Area runners compete at state cross country meet

Photo: Southside High’s Taylor Nails is pictured competing in the Class 6A boys state cross country meet last Saturday (Nov. 11) in Moulton. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Four local runners placed in the top 15 in their respective events at the AHSAA state cross country meet last Saturday (Nov. 11) in Moulton. The top 15 runners in each classification were named to the All-State teams.

In the boys meet, Southside High’s Taylor Nails finished eighth in Class 6A with a time of 16:33.42, while Westbrook Christian’s Mitchell Cook placed 10th in Class 1A-2A with a time of 17:14.83. The Westbrook boys team finished eight out of 12 teams with 188 points.

In the girls event, Southside’s Camryn Davis finished 13th in Class 6A with a time of 20:04.81. Running for Ashville High, Meghan McCarthy of Rainbow City came in 13th in Class 4A with a time of 20:40.58.