Westbrook loses to Sulligent in first round

Tyreke Metcalfe rushed for three touchdowns and Jaron Scott passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to in Sulligent’s 42-14 win against Westbrook Christian in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on No. 9. Scott completed a 67-yard touchdown pass play to C.J. McLemore and another 32-yard pass to McLemore for a touchdown. Scott ran for a score from 14 yards out.

Sulligent (10-1) will visit Reeltown in the second round this week. The Warriors finished the season at 5-6.

For Westbrook, Hunter Grimes rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Jackson Cox was 9 for 24 in passing for 135 yards. P.J. Wells had four catches for 69 yards.

Coley Coly finished with 10 tackles, followed by Caeden Godfrey, Jai-Shawn Cattling and Carson Wiggins with five each.

