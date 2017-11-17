Inspiration from God’s Word - Who is Zachariah?

By Toni Ford

Zechariah, the next to last book in the Old Testament, is often overlooked and not read by many people. He was considered one of the twelve Minor Prophets and spoke about the restoration of the people of Israel. Zechariah also prophesied about the restoration that will take place to come, a new day, a new creation and an ultimate consummation. His message was not only for the Hebrew people of Israel only but also for the Christian church then and now. This is one of the many reasons I love this book of the Bible. There are so many truths that were not only applicable for the people of Israel back then but also for us today. Here are just a few:

We can’t do it on our own. Zechariah 4:6 says, “It is not by force nor by strength, but by my Spirit, say the Lord of Heaven’s Armies.” There are days I get so headstrong thinking I can take care of everything myself, and then there are days when I am so overwhelmed I am not sure how I will get out of bed. This is a great reminder and promise from our Lord that He works on our behalf to accomplish what we can’t accomplish on our own strength.

Finish well what you have started. In chapter 8 of Zechariah, the people are getting tired and discouraged from the building the temple. They were facing opposition from all sides, and in verse 9 the Lord says to the people, “Be strong and finish the task!” The Lord is my strength and He will help fulfill the mission He has given me. My responsibility to just keep going and finish well!

Go back to your place of safety. This one spoke to me the most this week. Maybe because this is a busy season and I find myself getting caught up in my own agenda and the business of “life.” Before I realize it, however, I can also become a prisoner to this thing called life. Zechariah 9:12 says, “Come back to the place of safety, all you prisoners who still have hope.” I am not sure what your place of safety is, but for me, that place of safety is nestling up close to Jesus in worship and prayer. Return to your place of safety!

Hopefully you have a desire to go read Zechariah for yourself, but above all, I pray that that you would be encouraged by these truths. Truths that are just as current for us today as they were 2,000 years ago! I pray that you would finish well what you started with the Lord, knowing that He alone is your strength and always stay close to your place of safety, the Lord Himself!

If you would like prayer, please e-mail me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would consider it an honor to be praying for you!