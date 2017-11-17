Way of the Cross seeks help to replace burglary losses

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Way of the Cross ministry was broken into twice in the last few weeks.

The ministry reported that its PA system, children’s ministry boom boxes, computers and more were stolen. Way of the Cross Director Kenneth Brown said that the most devastating loss was the computer, which held 14 years of records for the ministry. Brown said that he backed up the information on flash drives, which were also taken. In total, $1,500 to $2,000 worth of equipment was taken.

During the break-in, the burglars also sprayed the kitchen’s fire extinguisher throughout the kitchen. Because of the fire extinguisher chemicals, Way of the Cross had to close its doors for several days to thoroughly clean the kitchen, preventing the ministry from providing food to the community.

The Way of the Cross works hard locally to provide the needy with consistent access to food. In 2014, the soup kitchen provided about 59,000 meals. On a day to day basis, the ministry feeds anywhere from 250 to 300 people. Way of the Cross has hosted The Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a non-profit that cooks and delivers pizzas to soup kitchens throughout the United States, twice in the last three years.

Brown was especially disappointed about the break-ins, noting that it was likely someone the ministry had fed.

“They knew where everything was,” said Brown.

Way of the Cross is supported solely through volunteers and donations. Brown hopes that the community will help Way of the Cross get back on its feet, whether it is by contacting the Gadsden Police Department with information or by donating to help the ministry replace its stolen equipment.

For more information, visit www.wayofthecrosssoupkitchen.org or call 256-543-4003.