Gaston football team receives sportsmanship award

Pictured in above photo, from left: Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby, TV-24 Pigskin Roundup host Jon Holder, GHS head football coach Swane Morris, GHS principal Tammy George, GHS athletic director Richard Tant. (Mike Goodson)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

On Nov. 17, the Gaston High School football team received the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Grace Radio Sportsmanship Team of the Year Award at an assembly in the school gym.

TV-24’s John Holder from the Pigskin Roundup television show was on hand to present the trophy to GHS head coach Swane Morris and the members of the Bulldog football team.

Holder explained the history of the award to the student body and the significance of Gaston High School being the first team to win the award in consecutive seasons. Gaston also won the award in 2004.

“This award has been given for the past 17 years with no school winning the award in consecutive seasons before now. Litchfield High School was the first recipient of the award 17 years ago. Since then, the only Etowah County team to win the award has been Gaston High School. This award goes to the high school that exemplifies true sportsmanship on the field.

“Officials submit reports each week from the local games, and a team of the week is chosen and the sportsmanship award is chosen from the 10 winners.”

Holder congratulated the Bulldogs as being the first team to win the award in consecutive years. “Each year we watch closely to see if a team could possibly be the first to claim the award again. This season, the Bulldogs showed sportsmanship character and a championship attitude, both on and off the playing field.’

Holder added that the award was a reflection on the fans, supporters and employees of the school.

Also on hand to receive the award were GHS principal Tammy George, GHS athletic director Richard Tant and Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby.

“I think it’s easier to show good sportsmanship when you’re winning than when things aren’t going your way, so it’s a big deal for us from that standpoint,” said Morris. “At times, we didn’t perform as well as I thought we should have sportsmanship-wise, and we addressed that. One thing we always talk about is respecting the game and respecting your opponent and competing on every play, regardless of the outcome. Sportsmanship carries beyond football and throughout life, and that something we try teach our kids.”