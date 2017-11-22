Glencoe passes 2017-18 budget

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

The Glencoe City Council approved a $2.9 million-dollar general fund budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 on Monday, Nov. 13.

After reviewing the budget with the council, finance chairman Danny Wagnon

said that he projected a 9-percent increase in revenue due to the increase in sales tax. The budget includes salary increases for city employees and funds to cover increases in equipment maintenance, insurance and garbage collection fees.

“Last year we had to use some general fund reserves to balance the budget, but the sales tax increase will allow for a balanced budget this year,” said Wagnon. “All departments will have adequate funding for the staff they have and the services they are providing. We will have a major construction project beginning next year for a new city hall and completion of the public safety building. These projects will be funded from the building fund with help from the capital improvement, and municipal court funds.

“We are competely out of space at city hall. The building was erected in 1964 to house a city clerk, a part-time mayor, space for two fire trucks and a cramped space for police. Plus, the building is in need of major repairs. Engineer and architect estimates to remodel and expand the old building were 85 percent of the estimate to replace it with a new building.

“The new building will be more energy-efficient, secure and laid out properly. It will have expanded space for offices, meeting rooms and court room. The new fire Station 1 building has approximately 3,000 square feet of unfinished and unused space that will be completed to allow for all public safety in that building.”