Huff reaches milestone in GCHS win

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Walter Holt, Gid Riddle, George Baker.

We now can add Gadsden City High School’s Reginald Huff to the list of legendary Etowah County basketball coaches.

Last Tuesday (Nov. 28), Huff wrote his name in the record book as he notched his 500th career coaching victory in high school boys basketball after a 61-42 victory over Southside at GCHS.

“I’m just overwhelmed right now with emotion and joy,” said Huff. “I’m proud of these guys, I’m proud of this program and I’m proud of all of the guys that have come through here. This is a tribute to the hard work that they’ve put in.”

The game was stopped with 1:05 to play while Huff received a thunderous standing ovation. Currently in his 24th season as a head coach, Huff has 257 career wins at Gadsden City, where he has been the coach for all 12 years of the school’s existence.

The rest of Huff’s wins came at Litchfield High. Huff’s teams have won 19 area championships. Huff guided the Eagles to two state title appearances and six Final Four berths. Huff has nine Elite Eight app-earances under his belt, with six coming at Gadsden City.

The game itself was never in doubt, as the Titans (4-4) ran out to a 10-0 lead.

The Panthers (1-4) had difficulty in getting the ball up court, and Gadsden City built an 18-6 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back.

The hosts led 37-15 at the halftime break and 57-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Cole scored 13 points for GCHS, with 10 of them coming in the first half.

Deundre Britton added nine points, while Dee Pearson and Jamontez Woods each chipped in eight points. Devin Laster led the Panthers with nine points, followed by Tristan Riggan with eight.