Lady Panthers defeat Gadsden City

Photo: Southside High’s Lauren Hunt (23) drives between Gadsden City’s Asia Samuels (34) and Brittney Watts (5) during the Lady Panthers’ 46-39 victory in girls basketball last Tuesday (Nov. 28) at GCHS. (Gary Wells)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

“This was an exciting game,” said Southside High girls basketball coach Kim Nails following her Lady Panthers’ 46-39 victory over Class 7A Gadsden City last Tuesday at GCHS. “Gadsden City has a great program, and this was an exciting atmosphere for a game. I thought it was two good girls basketball teams playing, so it was an exciting night.”

Southside (4-0) jumped out to a 12-4 first quarter lead and a 21-17 advantage at the half. T

he Lady Panthers led 31-24 after three quarters before a 10-2 run cut the GCHS deficit to 39-37 after a 3-point basket by Darrelyn Rudolph with 3:20 left in the game.

A 7-4 run down the stretch, however, put the game away for Southside.

Emilee Coker and Lauren Hunt led the Lady Panthers with eight points each.

Rudolph paced the Lady Titans (5-3) with 12 points.