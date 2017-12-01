People of Etowah - David Alan Kimberley

Name: David Alan Kimberley

What is your occupation?

“The Presiding Circuit Judge of Alabama’s 16th Judicial Circuit (Etowah County).”

Where were you born and raised?

“Right here in Etowah County.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I wanted to promote the safety and well-being of our community and state in a tangible, hands-on way. Being a judge is where people and the opportunity for positive change meet.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My sweet and beautiful wife Cindy and I have two great grown kids (Kaitlyn 26 and Andrew 21), and our pets are a very old and dignified Labradoodle named Max and a goofy but loving Goldendoodle named Bailey.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Court hearings, reading briefs, legal research, ruling on motions, doing administrative paperwork, meeting with other elected officials and/or department heads, attending civic meetings, talking to the public.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“Emma Sansom High School (1978), The University of Alabama (1982), The University of Alabama School of Law (1985), Naval Justice School (2002) and National Judicial College (2009).”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Being with family, playing tennis (lots of tennis), reading, volunteering, going to the movies, traveling.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Having the blessing of seeing my children grow up to be healthy, caring, responsible adults.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life? Why?

“My father, Richard Kimberley. My dad taught me the value of pursuing education and not to be afraid of working hard to achieve goals.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Supportive, loving parents coming up as a child and now, as an adult, a loving teammate – my wife Cindy.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Yes. United Way, Cultural Arts Center Board, Etowah County Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I like the high level of compassion and volunteerism in our community.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“More livable wage jobs, industrial and technological opportunities, and less youth turning to drugs.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Reliable, dedicated and thoughtful.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I have written a novel.”

What is your favorite quote?

“James 1:19 is perfect advice for a judge. “Be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry, for men’s anger does not bring about the life that God desires.” I have that verse taped to my bench to always remind me.”

What is on your bucket list?

“Traveling to parts of the world that I have never been, and missions work.”

What is your hidden talent?

“Shooting skills. I earned a Marksman medal in the Naval Reserve.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you like to play you?

“A young Robert Redford. Because, then I would then have the chance to be handsome – at least in the movies.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Listen more. Talk less.”