Etowah’s Howard highlights 5A, All-Region 7 football team

Etowah High’s Alex Howard was named Player of the Year of the Class 5A, All-Region 7 football team.

The 6-2, 230-pound junior defensive end/offensive tackle put up big numbers on both sides of the ball while helping the Blue Devils finish with an 11-2 record, win a region championship and qualify for state playoff quarterfinals. On defense, he recorded 64 tackles (including 29 for a loss), 11.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. On offense, he graded out 86 percent with 53 pancake blocks and 78 “nasty” blocks.

Etowah senior halfback Cory Thomas was selected Offensive MVP after rushing for 1,220 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Joining Howard and Thomas on the All-Region first team from the Blue Devils were senior running back Caleb Horton; junior receiver Emil Smith; senor lineman Seth Lowry and Dylan Carden; senior kicker Raul Hernandez, junior defensive linemen Trey Cole, Jesse Altman and Jamin Graham; junior linebacker Jarren Wright; junior defensive back Justin Harris; senior defensive back Evan Jones; and junior receiver/defensive back DeAndre Williams, who made the team in the Athlete category.

Named to the honorable mention team from Etowah were senior defensive back Emaje Graves and freshman defensive back Ny Ny Davis.

Etowah’s Drew Noles was selected as the region’s Coach of the Year.