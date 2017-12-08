Humane Society to host Reindeer Run and extend hours

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is getting festive for the holiday season.

The Humane Society is hosting the 7th Annual Reindeer Run on December 16.

“It’s one of the few local races where we encourage you to run or walk with your pet,” said Humane Society Director Christi Brown.

The 5k run starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Registration can be done in advance at the Humane Society or at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Gadsden/HumaneSocietyReindeerRun5K.

“Any fitness level can participate,” said Brown. “For those that don’t want to participate with the 5K, we are going to have a little leisurely stroll after the runners take off.”

There will be a Woof Walk, which is a one mile walk. The Woof Walk is only $5.

“We encourage everybody to come and dress their pets up in their festive Christmas attire,” said Brown.

The runs will be held on Broad Street in Gadsden. The starting point is Blackstone Pub and Eatery. After the race, runners return to Blackstone Pub and Eatery and awards will be given. Dogs will receive little door prizes.

“Chris and Christi Robinson that own Blackstone have graciously hosted us the last several years and will be again this year,” said Brown. “They will be opening up for us early that morning. We thank them very much for that.”

All money raised by the fundraiser will go to support the Humane Society.

For more information about the Reindeer run, visit the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center Facebook page and click on the Reindeer run event page.

The Humane Society is also offering extended hours on December 18, 21 and 22 as part of the Home for the Holidays initiative. To help working families make it in before the holidays begin, the Humane Society will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these two days. If none of these times work for your schedule, you can also schedule an appointment. Home for the Holidays hopes to give local homeless animals a forever home for Christmas.

The Humane Society will be open its normal operating hours on December 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Humane Society often has an influx of animals returned after the holidays. To combat the returns, the Humane Society has begun to offer gift certificates.

“We discourage giving a pet for Christmas, but we encourage giving the gift of life for Christmas,” said Brown. “So, you can present them with a gift certificate for Christmas and they can come in and be properly matched with a pet, or you can use that gift certificate for shelter merchandise or admission into some of the events we have.”

For more information, call the Humane Society at 246-442-1347.