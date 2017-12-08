Lola’s on the River offers great food with a view

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Lola’s on the River, formerly known as Lola and Runts, has a new location. The restaurant has moved across the street into the former The Fish Market location at 1504 Suite B Rainbow Drive in Gadsden.

With the new location, the restaurant aims to be the “premier waterfront restaurant” in Gadsden.

Lola’s on the River recently hired Chef John Muller, who has expanded the menu to include a daily meat and three option. He joins the restaurant’s other chef Lilo.

Muller has a long resume in the restaurant industry. He started working at an Arby’s when he was about 15 years old. In 1982, he started working at a “real restaurant” in Mountain Brook. He became kitchen manager at age 19. Muller also worked locally at Sky’s Warehouse and Courtyard Cafe.

As for making a career out in the restaurant industry, Muller says that he “just kind of fell into it.” Muller received a degree in graphic arts, but returned to the restaurant business.

Muller is well-known for his steaks and his southern soul food.

Lola’s on the River certainly has soul food, and about every other type of food as well. It has a “little something for everyone.”

Lola’s offers prime steaks, fresh fish, oysters, crab claws, burgers, wings, quesadillas, pasta, pizza, calzones, salads and more.

If you are craving a dish that isn’t on the menu, but the restaurant has the ingredients, the staff has no problems making it for you.

The food might take a little longer to get to your table, but that is only because the restaurant cooks everything to order. Customers seem to think the freshly made food is well worth the wait.

Customers John Bone and Wes Acee gave the Stromboli Steak sandwich and the Oyster Po’boy rave reviews as they ate lunch on December 4.

“It sure is good,” said Bone about the steak sandwich.

Since Lola’s is right on the river, it also offers some great views, but the great view starts as soon as you walk in the front doors with an impressive river themed mural. The real river is visible on the back deck. Part of the back deck is currently under construction to close it in. On the deck, the restaurant offers music on Friday nights. Tonight, December 8, Southern Soul artist Evan Walker will be playing.

The restaurant has a meeting room that is perfect for meetings or parties.

Lola’s on the River is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.; on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The bar remains open after the restaurant closes.

For more information, visit the Lola and Runts Facebook page.