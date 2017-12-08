Pious Bob - Proclaiming, Not Complaining

By Robert Halsey Pine

“I will sing of your steadfast love, O Lord, forever; with my mouth I will proclaim your faithfulness to all generations.” (Psalm 89:1-18 NRSV).

The psalmist begins with praising God. Later in the psalm he complains to God and wonders when God is going to intervene and restore the House of David. Things haven’t changed much. When things are going our way, we celebrate. When our fortunes turn, we ask God, “Why?” Notwithstanding the complaining part of the psalm, the first verse captioned above struck me in the way the psalmist praises God.

This verse describes how I felt upon leaving the hospital after brain surgery several years ago. God had shown me so much through that ordeal and I could not keep it to myself. I knew that I must share how His “steadfast love” and “faithfulness” had sustained me. This impacted me so much that I was glad to have been ill enough to have such an experience. My job then was to encourage others and declare what the psalmist has declared here.

How do we stay connected with God? Is it by praising Him daily? And like the psalmist, we may try to give God a nudge every now and then as we praise Him. Trusting in Him, being patient and staying in constant touch with Him is the way. Only He knows the best timing. We must also remember that our life is eternal in Him. Nothing else really matters other than we worship Him. If we do that, the outcome is His to determine. We need not worry. Worry is the opposite of faith.

Heavenly Father, Teach me not to second guess You. You’ve gotten Your creation this far, who am I to tell You how to run things? When I turn to You I am always blessed. I Thank You Lord for Your love and faithfulness to me. Thank You and help me be an example for You in the world, proclaiming Your benefits. In Jesus’ name I pray. AMEN

Robert Halsey Pine was born at Newark, Ohio in 1943. He is a graduate of Northeastern University and completed the program of Theological Education by Extension: Education for Ministry, School of Theology, the University of the South.