Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Chocolate Caramel Brownie Cookie, Aunt Eva’s Cinnamon Crisp Cookies and the Best Ever Sugar Cookie

Rejoice in the spirit of

Christmas which is Peace,

the miracle of Christmas which is Hope,

and the heart of Christmas which is Love.

Cookies! Cookies! Cookies! Nothing is more Christmassy than cookies…decorating them, eating them, and packing them in pretty tins to give away. Be sure and make plenty so that you can taste as you bake.

Chocolate Caramel Brownie Cookie

1 Swiss chocolate cake mix (you have to add 3 ounces of cake mix from a second Swiss chocolate cake mix. Duncan Hines, which I normally use, took 3 ounces out of their boxes.)

1 egg

3/4 cup oil

1/2 package of caramel chips

1/2 package of bits of brittle

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix together and roll in fairly large balls and place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for about 12-15 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is a new cookie that I put together last week and my aunt Sandra Smith served it to her Mexican Dominoes group. She said they gave it a ‘thumbs up” and said to put it in my column this week in The Messenger. Thank you, ladies! I drizzled white almond bark on the top of the cookies and placed a half slice of candied cherry on the bark. You need to dress-up a chocolate cookie with a glaze or nuts. This cookie is so easy and so good.

Aunt Eva’s Cinnamon Crisp Cookies

1 cup margarine

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups plain flour

1 1/2 cup chopped nuts (save 1/2 of them for the top)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all of the ingredients together and spread on a cookie sheet. Beat one egg white and spread over the top of the mixture. Sprinkle nuts on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cut into finger strips while hot. Cool a little before removing from the cookie sheet.

Andy’s Note: My aunt Eva Sewell was a fabulous cook, and this was one of her favorite cookies to bake. It is really different and really good. You must try!

Best Ever Sugar Cookie

2 sticks margarine

1 cup Crisco oil

1 cup sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

4 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

Cream two sticks margarine, one cup Crisco oil, one cup sugar and one cup powdered sugar together in a mixer. Then add remaining ingredients. Keep dough in the freezer until it is easy to handle. Drop one teaspoon of dough on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Roll in sugar while still warm.

Andy’s Note: I have tried hundreds of sugar cookies, and this is the best that I have ever eaten. They are a really crisp cookie and so tasty. This is a 5-star recipe. Put a white drizzle on top and then sprinkle with red and green sprinkles for a festive Christmas party. These are delicious!

Cookies are great at Christmas parties, too, and it’s also fun to invite a group of friends over for a “cookie swap.”

Happy Baking!

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.