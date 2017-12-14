Lady Cardinals breeze past Cleveland State

Photo: Gadsden State’s Kelsey Patterson attempts a jump shot during the Lady Cardinals’ 86-74 victory over Cleveland State last Wednesday (Nov. 13). (Mike Goodson/Messenger)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Gadsden State placed four players in double figures on the way to an 86-74 victory over Cleveland State on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Beck Field House.

The Lady Cougars took a 24-20 first quarter lead behind Ebony Kelley, who scored eight of her game-high 22 points in the opening 10 minutes.

But Gadsden State continued to push the ball and pulled to a 41-41 tie at halftime.

“We pressured them up and down the court,” said GSCC head coach Marty Dixon. “Give my assistant coaches credit for that. They thought it would work, and they were right.”

The Lady Cardinals (6-5) were led by Te’ Johnson’s 21 points on 82 percent shooting (9-for-11) from the field. She also had seven rebounds.

Diamond Jolly had another strong game, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds.

Jolly is leading the Alabama Community College Conference in both scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounds (10.5 average).

Kaylan Hines added 15 points, four assists and four steals, while Southside High graduate Kelsey Patterson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Gadsden State continued its full court pressure in the second half.

“We had a good second half and scored a lot on second chance shots,” said Dixon.

The Lady Cardinals took a 64-55 lead after three periods and won going away by a 12-point margin.

Hannah Phillips added 17 points for Cleveland State, followed by Julia Gaither with 14 and Jordan Smith with 10.