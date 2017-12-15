Inspiration from God’s Word: Essentials for everyday life

By Toni Ford

As I was reading this week in the book of Psalms, one of the Psalms I came across was Psalm 131. This psalm is only three verses long. Within those three verses, however, I saw what I believe are, “essentials for everyday life.” David, the author of this psalm, possibly understood these essentials for life more than anyone else.

Humility. David had every reason to be proud of who he was as King of Israel and all the accomplishments he had made for the land and the people. At the same time, however, David knew he was not perfect and realized his limitations. Ps. 131:1 says, “Lord, my heart is not proud; my eyes are not haughty. I don’t concern myself with matters too great or too awesome for me to grasp.” Humility is accepting who we are, understanding what we can and cannot do and then surrendering ourselves to the Lord, allowing Him to work in and through us for His glory and not our own.

Maturity. Psalm 131:2 says, “Instead, I have calmed and quieted myself, like a weaned child who no longer cries for its mother’s milk. Yes, like a weaned child is my soul within me.”

Although this process of weaning a child from the mother’s milk can be a difficult process for both the mother and the child, this simile of the weaned child is also a beautiful picture of the meaning of release, growth and maturity. I see this in my own spiritual life when faced with the reality of things I know I need to let go of and do not need to be in my life any longer. Life is a series of gains and losses, and maturing people learn how to use their losses constructively, recognizing that a painful loss can lead to an even greater gain. God sometimes has to wean us away from good things in order to give us better things.

Hope. David saw what was in front of him and the challenges the children of Israel were presently facing and would continue to face. Yet, in the midst of it all David told the Israelites to (verse 3) “put your hope in the Lord now and always.” David had experienced the faithfulness of His God and knew His God was greater than any battle they were currently facing. David put his hope not on the situation of the present time but rather on the changeless promises of his God.

Oh Lord, please keep us ever mindful of who we are in Christ and not in ourselves. Continue to grow and mature us spiritually and remind us that a painful loss can lead to an even greater gain. Lord, most of all may we always keep our eyes on you, knowing that your promises to us never change and you are ultimately our only hope. Thank you and we love you!

If you would like for me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.