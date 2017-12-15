Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

White Chocolate Fudge, No Bake Peanut Butter Candy and Mother’s Chocolate Fudge

O Holy Night,

What a beautiful sight,

Flooded with light from above-

Shining brightly in glory

To reveal the sweet story,

Of God’s precious Son and his love.

May you celebrate God’s light

And love this Christmas!

Well, it’s another Christmas, and I’ve got to tell y’all, I’m especially in the spirit this year for candy making. Before getting started on your holiday baking, pull out all of your recipes and decide what you’ll be making. I then compile one big list of ingredients and buy them all at once. My dining room table is covered with candy ingredients and cookbooks to use during the holidays. I love giving friends a gift of homemade chocolates and candies tucked inside a special little box or bag with twists of ribbon and maybe the recipe and a little note from me.

White Chocolate Fudge

2 (3-ounce) cream cheese

1 (16-ounce) package of powdered sugar, sifted

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 (12-ounce) white

chocolate, melted

1 cup chopped pecans

Beat cream cheese at medium speed until fluffy. Add powdered sugar, beating well. Add vanilla and melted white chocolate to cream cheese, stirring constantly. Stir in pecans. Spread in a buttered dish. Cover and store in refrigerator. Makes about two pounds.

Andy’s Note: This candy is so easy and so pretty. At Christmas, I always add chopped red and green candied cherries. You can freeze candied fruits and use them all during the year.

No Bake Peanut Butter Candy

2 cups Crispy Rice cereal

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 pound white chocolate

Line two baking pans with parchment paper. Mix cereal and marshmallows. Set aside. Melt white chocolate and peanut butter in a double boiler. Once white chocolate is melted, pour it over the cereal mixture and stir until completely coated. Drop using a teaspoon onto the lined pans. Place in the refrigerator until set.

Andy’s Note: I made this candy this week and everyone loved it. I also added some dry roasted peanuts to mine. This is definitely for the peanut butter lover.

This is very similar to candy sold at Rocky Mountain Chocolate.

Mother’s Chocolate Fudge

4 1/2 cups sugar

1 large can Pet milk

10 ounces marshmallow creme

3 packages semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 stick butter

2 cups chopped pecans

Cook sugar, butter, and milk for seven minutes. Remove from heat, add chips and marshmallow crème. Mix well and add nuts. Pour into pans to cool.

Andy’s Note: My mother made this candy for years and it is delicious! This fudge is creamy.

The holidays are a great excuse for good eating with the people you love.

“To cherish peace and good will, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. If we think on these things, there will be born in us a Savior and over us will shine a star, sending its gleam of hope to the world.” – Calvin Coolidge, December 25, 1927.

Happy Christmas Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.