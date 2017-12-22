Legals for the week of Dec. 22 - Dec. 29, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on February 14, 2013 by LeAnna R. Lewis, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3381240 on February 20, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3451353 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 12, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 12, Woodland Hills, according to the map of plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 121, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Southside, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4730 Woodland Dr, Southside, AL 35907.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014530

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy H. Goffe and Linda Goffe, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, on the 25th day of August, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3300542 and modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Instrument Number 3385868; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 16, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The following described property: The following described Real Estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Parcel 1: To reach the point of beginning, commence at the Northwest corner of the West Half (W 1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Three (3), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in a Southerly Direction and along the West line of said West Half (W 1/2) of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) a distance of 963.6 feet to a point, and which said point is the Southwest corner of that certain Parcel of land conveyed by F.H. Newton to Myron D. Newton, by Deed dated May 15, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1314, Page 99 herewith, and which said point is the point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said Myron D. Newton Parcel, a distance of 1351.7 feet to a point in the East line of said West Half (W 1/2) of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4); thence run in a Southerly Direction and along the East line of said West Half (W1/2) of said Southwest Quarter (SW1/4), a distance of 311.95 feet to a point; thence to the right 94 degrees 13 minutes and run in a Westerly Direction a distance of 1348.5 feet to a point in the West line of said West Half (W1/2) of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4); thence run in a Northerly Direction and along the West line of said West Half (W 1/2) of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), a distance of 321.2 feet to a point, and being a portion of the West Half (W 1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Three (3), Township Thirteen (13) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville, Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel 2: To reach the point of beginning of the tract or parcel of land described herein commence at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 3 and run South along the West line of said Forty a distance of 935.85 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 85 degrees 24 minutes to the left and run to a point in the West line of Dunn Road which is the point of beginning; thence deflect an angle of 180 degrees to the right and run to a point in the West line of said Forty; thence run South and along the West line of said Forty for a distance of 311.95 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 85 degrees 47 minutes to the left and run to a point in the West line of Dunn Road; thence run North and along the West line of Dunn Road to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Three (3), Township Thirteen (13), Range Six (6) East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1690 Dunn Rd, Gadsden, AL 35907

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

326188

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Kenneth DeJarnett and wife, Brittany Dejarnett, to Alan Sims and wife, Chareda N. Harris Sims dated March 11, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3430948; the undersigned mortgage owner, Alan Sims and wife, Chareda N. Harris Sims, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 8th day of January, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eleven (11) and the West Twenty (20) feet of Lot Number Thirteen (13) all in Block Number Eighteen (18) of the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Kyle Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Book of Town Plats A, Page 23, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage. Alan Sims and wife, Chareda N. Harris Sims, mortgage owner

BRIAN KEITH COPELAND

COPELAND AND COPELAND, LLC.

Attorney for owner

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher Brooks and wife Kimberly Brooks, Joint Tenants, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for EquiFirst Corporation., on September 15, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Document number, M-2005-4126; and subsequently transferred to US Bank National Association as Trustee for RAMP 2005-EFC6; U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-EFC6, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 28, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that part of Government Lot 14 in the SE ¼ of Fractional Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a 1- ½” pipe found at the Southeast corner of said government Lot 14; thence N 03° 17` 01” W a distance of 145.00 feet to an iron pin set at the point of beginning. From said point of beginning, N 89° 40` 54” W a distance of 262.21 feet to a ½” rebar iron found; thence S 02° 30` 39” E a distance of 144.91 feet to a capped iron pin found; thence N 89° 47` 41” W a distance of 75.56 feet to a point on the centerline of Lake Circle; thence along said centerline, the following chord bearings and distances: N 88° 33` 03” W a distance of 414.86 feet; thence N 86° 36` 02” W a distance of 152.85 feet to a magnetic nail and disk set; thence leaving said centerline, N 26° 11` 52” E a distance of 185.91 feet (passing through a 1” angle iron found at 21.79 feet) to a 1” angle iron found; thence N 14° 16` 02” E a distance of 140.93 feet to a ½” rebar iron found; thence S 86° 57` 53” E a distance of 96.82 feet to a ½” rebar iron found; thence N 05° 42` 56” E a distance of 182.20 feet to a capped iron pin found; thence S 83°31` 54” E a distance of 175.46 feet to a ¾” pipe found; thence N 27° 39` 38” E a distance of 214.66 feet to a ½” pipe found; thence S 70° 40` 58” E a distance of 97.99 feet to a ½” pipe found; thence S 85° 51` 32” E a distance of 275.15 feet to a ½” x 2 â€”1/2” iron found; thence S 03° 17` 01” E a distance of 474.94 feet to the point of beginning, less and except any easements or rights of-way, and being a portion of Government Lot 14 in the SE ¼ of Fractional Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. According to the survey by Joe B. Davis, PLS/AL Reg. no. 19744, dated March 4, 2002.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-EFC6

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Dec. 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Cody Pankey, a single man, and Kayla Langley, a single woman, to Vision Investments, LLC, dated September 23, 2013, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3392305; the undersigned mortgage owner, Vision Investments, LLC, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 9th day of January, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach the point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8 East; thence run North 88° 30’ 00” East along the North line thereof, 10.96 feet to a point in the SE line of Euclid Drive (50’ R/W), which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning continue North 88° 30’ 00” East along said North line of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 168.40 feet to a point; thence run South 01° 30’ 00” East 112.00 feet to a point; thence run South 88° 30’ 00” West 188.47 feet to a point in the West line of aforesaid NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4; thence run North 03° 09’ 03” East along said West line 99.41 feet to a point in aforesaid SE line of Euclid Drive; thence run North 41° 25’ 03” East along said SE line 17.63 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of aforesaid NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay

the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and

programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Vision Investments, LLC

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Jarrett Amos, a married man, to MCM Properties, Inc., dated October 21, 2016, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3441639; the undersigned mortgage owner, MCM Properties, Inc., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 9th day of January, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Seventy-eight (78), Parcel Number Five (5), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

MCM Properties, Inc.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Dec. 8,15 & 22, 2017

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brian R. Alexander and wife, Mary Kachanda Alexander, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 23, 2012, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3367637, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 9, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the NE corner of Tract 9 and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said Tract 9 a distance of 265 feet to a point; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the West line of said Tract 9 a distance of 82.5 feet, more or less, to a point in the South line of the N ½ of the N ½ of Tract 9; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line of the N ½ of the N ½ of Tract 9 a distance of 265 feet, more or less, to a point in the West line of said Tract 9; thence in a Northerly direction and along the West line of Tract 9 a distance of 82.5 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the North ½ of the North ½ of Tract 9 of the Ward-Ewing Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 238, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the rights of the public to the use of the portions thereof now embraced within the boundaries of Hooks Lake Road or Street, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company recorded in Book 7-E, page 468, said Probate Office. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY: Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Dec 15, 22 and 29, 2017

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Floria Cowan Gunn, surviving spouse of Fred D. Gunn, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on the 1st day of March, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3392732; modified in Instrument Number 3444944; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 20, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number one (1), Two (2) and Three (3) in Block Number Two (2) in Walker’s Rearrangement of part of Lots Number Six (6) and Seven (7) and all of Lots Number Eight (8) and Thirteen (13) in Block number Four (4) in Hadley Farms, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 249, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property street address for informational purposes: 540 Keeling Rd, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

424233

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary L. Wallace, a single woman, originally in favor of One Reverse Mortgage, LLC, on the 25th day of September, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3302806; the undersigned James B. Nutter & Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13 in Block A of Cherokee Estates according to the Map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1629 Arrowhead Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

James B. Nutter & Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408236

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 13, 2004 by Gerald Alex Walker, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for The Bank, An Alabama Corporation, and recorded in Book M2004 at Page 3042 on July 14, 2004, and modified in agreement recorded November 12, 2015 at Instrument # 3426286, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3379173 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 23, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 1 of Pilgrims Point Unit 1, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 42, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4467 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014616

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Clara Fletcher Thomas, a single woman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 23rd day of September, 2010, said mortgage being recorded Instrument #3338684, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of January, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 14, 15 and 16 in Block 7 in Walnut Park, or West Point Second Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY: Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Dec 22, 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Shirley J. Rose and husband, William L. Rose, to Union Planters Bank, National Association, dated the 29th day of June, 2001, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book 2001, at Page 187. The undersigned Mortgagee, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as successor by merger with Union Planters Bank, N.A., will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 25, 2018, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at a plow point and “T” post marking the SW corner of Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East along the West line thereof, a distance of 583.11 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East continuing along said West line a distance of 495.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds East leaving said West line, a distance of 440.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 495.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 440.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 5.0 acres, more or less. And also: A 30’ ingress/egress easement lying 15 feet on each side of the following described centerline: commencing at a plow point and “T” post marking the SW corner of Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County Alabama; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East along the West line thereof, a distance of 1078.11 feet; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds East leaving said West line, a distance of 440.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 115.00 feet to the point of beginning for the centerline herein described; thence with the following chord bearings and distances: South 80 degrees 09 minutes 22 seconds East, 178.33 feet; South 51 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds East, 162.70 feet; North 89 degrees 39 minutes 30 seconds East 393.14 feet; North 56 degrees 53 minutes 14 seconds East 659.20 feet; North 47 degrees 55 minutes 21 seconds East 295.02 feet; North 65 degrees 00 minutes 01 seconds East 330.18 feet; and North 87 degrees 49 minutes 43 seconds East 378.68 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right-of-way of Rose Road (30’ r/w) being the point of termination for the centerline herein described. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE

MORTGAGEE

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820-616

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rhonda Peppers, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for National Bank of Kansas City, on the 24th day of February, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3363820; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 5, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Nine (9) and Lot Number Ten (10) in Block Number Two (2) in the rearrangement of portions of Sims South Gadsden Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 175, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1707 Pierce Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 01/16/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

409057

Dec 22, 2017

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on January 3, 2012 by Michael Nelson and Brandi Thrift Nelson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3360720 on January 10, 2012, and modified in agreement recorded May 23, 2016 as Instrument # 3434425., in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to USAA Federal Savings Bank as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument # 3423644 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 29, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Commence at a 1/2” rebar marking the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 7 East; thence South 00° 45’50” West 258.58 along the West line of said forty to a 1/2” rebar, said point being the point of beginning; thence leaving said forty line South 23° 35’ 38” East 444.68 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence South 70° 10’ 56” West 196.35 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence North 00° 48’50” East 474.12 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with a 20 ft. access easement described as follows: Commence at a 1/2” rebar marking the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 7 East; thence South 00° 45’50” West 258.58 along the West line of said forty to a 1/2” rebar; thence leaving said forty line South 23° 35’ 38” East 444.68 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence South 70° 10’ 56” West 68.82 feet to a point in the center of a dirt driveway, said point being the point of beginning including 10 feet each side of the following described line: South 25° 43’ 47” East 243.17 feet to the a point; thence South 38° 06’ 37” East 99.37 feet to a point; thence South 47° 46’ 37” East 53.78 feet to a point on the Northerly R/W of Lay Springs Road (60’ R/W) and the end of said easement. Notice of this foreclosure sale is also given to the following parties, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8726 Lay Springs Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

USAA Federal Savings Bank, and its successors and assigns Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014571

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rosetta Fowler, a married woman and Elijah A. Fowler, her husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc., and Lender’s successors and assigns dated October 9, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3303188 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3459053 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on January 24, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, Alabama 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT TWELVE (12) AND THE EAST 45 FEET OF LOT ELEVEN (11), AND THE WEST 33 FEET OF LOT THIRTEEN (13), ALL IN BLOCK ONE (1), IN THE HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT, THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 263, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 11, 2012, executed by Machli Choizi and Judith Roger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, which mortgage was recorded on April 12, 2012, in Instrument No. 3365431, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 13, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 27 and 28 of Timber Ridge Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “K”, Page 80, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

CASE # S-9774

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY BAKER FENNELL LASHORE, deceased. You will hereby take notice that Petitioner Darrell Fennell filed in this Court a Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Ruby Baker Fennell Lashore, deceased, and that the Court will take up said petition after thirty days have elapsed following the publication of this notice.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22, 2017

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TO: RODNEY JAMES Please take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of the minor child born to Mary K. Jacobs (n/k/a Mary Muratta) on or about October 25, 1999, has been filed in said court and that a hearing on said petition has been set for te 23rd day of January, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. before the Probate Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner nhamed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Done this the 13th day of December, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5 & 12, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JOYCE A. LOVELADY appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of HILLIARD W. MORROW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIMS

HAZEL LYONS appointed Personal Representative on 11/21/2017 Estate of JAN LYONS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 11/21/2017 Estate of SARAH LANCASTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY ANN PLEDGER appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of WAYNE C. PLEDGER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six moths will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIMS

WESLEY RUSSELL LITTLE appointed Personal Representative on 11/14/2017 Estate of BESSIE P. LITTLE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six moths will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIMS

CATHY ELAINE DIENER AND AMY KHAN appointed Personal Representative on 11/27/2017 Estate of BARBARA HARPER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six moths will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY JO BRANNON appointed Personal Representative on 11/20/2017 Estate of GARY MAX BRANNON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six moths will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

JACKIE WAYNE BALLARD appointed Personal Representative on 11/21/2017 Estate of JACKIE JAMES BALLARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six moths will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

GLEN DAVID NIX appointed Personal Representative on 11/16/2017 Estate of LESTER NIX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

LEE JUNIOR JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative on 11/16/2017 Estate of VIRGINIA GASKIN JOHNSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

TERRY LAWSON GAUGHT appointed Personal Representative on 11/13/2017 Estate of MARGIE GAUGHT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

DEBRA GAIL CLONTS LORENZ appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of JUDY WATTS FANT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

KATHY WILSON AND CINDY ANDERSON appointed Personal Representative on 12/07/2017 Estate of BOBBY WHIT COLEMAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

BETTY SUE COVINGTON appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of RALPH EDWIN BARRON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

____________

FILE CLAIM

BARBARA JOAN ADKISON ROBINSON appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of BETTY LOU ADKISON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

____________

RESOLUTION

R-387-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 1417 Arrowhead Drive in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lot 2 Block D Cherokee Est of the probate records of Etowah County, Alabama. Tax ID#: 31-15-06-14-3-000-270 is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to Joseph Johnson, 1417 Arrowhead Drive;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 12, 2017. Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Dec 22, 2017

____________

RESOLUTION

R-388-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance. Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at 1300 Fowler Avenue in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the point of intersection of the north line of Highland Avenue with the West line of Fowler Avenue, and from thence run west and along the north line of Highland Avenue a distance of fifty (50) feet; thence run North and parallel with the West line of Fowler Avenue a distance of one hundred and thirty two (132) feet; thence east and parallel with the north line of Highland Avenue a distance of fifty (50) feet to the west line of Fowler Avenue; a distance of one hundred and thirty two (132) feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Block Two (2) of Clayton Addition to Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 321, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4), Section Thirty One (31) Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East in Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Brent S. Wooten, 1300 Fowler Avenue; Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 12, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Dec 22, 2017

____________

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF: REBECCA HARRIS

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO KAYLA M. BARNETT, WHO’S ADDRESS, IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take a notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Kayla M. Barnett, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on February 20th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 30th day of November, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and had nor been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is 10/22/2012.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Clark Hall, whose name and address is shown below, ad with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 18th day of December, 2017.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 549-4357

Fax: (256) 547-4881

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5 & 12, 2018

____________

NOTICE

CIVIL ACTION

Marvin Paul Gray and Julia Nance Gray, whose current whereabouts are unknown, must answer Charles T. Stith, Jr.’s Complaint for Sale for Division by January 30, 2018, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against them in Case No. CV-2017-900790-DAK, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 29th day of November, 2017

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson

Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Dec. 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2017

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY MAE HOLDERFIELD CLARK, DECEASED TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, ADDRESS OR ADDRESS UNKNOWN

The unknown heirs, are hereby notified hat the Will of RUBY MAE HOLDERFIELD CLARK has been offered for probate by PAUL BRONSTON WALTERS, SR, Personal Representative, and said petition will be heard on the 16th day of January, 2018 at 10:00 am to wit:

Unknown Heirs

You are advised that you may appear to contest said Will on or before the 16th day of January, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. should you see fit to do so.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of the Probate Court

Dec 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In re: THERESA CARROLL

To: Kathy Raymond, daughter; Tammy Raymond, daughter; Robert Raymond, son

Addresses unknown

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Theresa Carroll, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that on the 30th day of January, at 10:00 a.m., 2018 was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Dec. 8, 15 & 22, 2017

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900900-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

43,593.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jamie L. Hendrix

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above descried currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of January, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 1st day of December, 2017

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900898-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: ALEA Narcotics Division

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,975.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In RE: Misty Lynn Richardson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of January, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 1st day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 15, 22 & 29, 2017 & Jan. 5, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on January19, 2018

2012 KIA FORTE; VIN# KNAFT4A2 4C5502507

2005 KIA SPECTRA; VIN# KNAFE1212 55201218

2007 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN# 1N4BL21E 67C132099

1983 FORD F-150; VIN# 1FTEF14 Y2DPA30477

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-543-1559

Dec 15 & 22, 2017