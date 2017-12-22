Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Sausage Bake, Company French Toast and Honey Bun Cake

O come let us adore Him

May you find

peace and joy

In all of God’s gifts this

Christmas season.

Thanks be to God

For his indescribable gift.

2 Corinthians 9:15

I think there is nothing more memorable than a Christmas brunch.

A merry brunch menu:

Sausage Bake

2 pounds Dean’s Sausage

1 cup raw grits

2 tablespoons butter

5 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

1 1/2 cups Cheddar

cheese, grated

salt and black pepper

Cook and drain sausage. Cook grits according to directions. Add butter to grits and cool. Beat eggs and add milk and beat. Add egg mixture to grits, stir in cheese and season with salt and pepper. Put sausage in bottom of a 9 x 13-inch dish and cover with grits mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool a few minutes before cutting into squares.

Andy’s Note: This is so good and so easy. The sausage with the grits is wonderful! You must try.

Company French Toast

1/2 cup margarine

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

6 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

bread slices

Melt margarine in a 9 x 13-inch pan. (I always use a throw away foil pan.) Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Mix well. Cover with two layers of bread with regular bread for first layer and Texas Toast for the second layer. Beat eggs and milk. Pour over bread. Cover and let stand in the refrigerator overnight. Uncover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until lightly brown. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Andy’s Note: I love French Toast and this is a great recipe. I also love to have thick sliced bacon as a side.

Don’t you just love dishes that you can fix ahead? I have been waiting to open my Praline pecan syrup that I bought at the Apple Barn in Gatlinburg.

Honey Bun Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

3/4 cup oil

1/2 cup sugar

4 eggs

8-ounces sour cream

Topping:

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Icing:

1 stick butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup Pet milk

Mix all cake ingredients together in mixer until smooth. Pour into a 9 x 13-inch pan. Sprinkle the topping on top of the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30-40 minutes. Bring the icing ingredients to a boil and cook for one minute. Beat well and ice the cake.

Andy’s Note: This cake is delicious! You can keep it in the refrigerator for days and it is so good with a hot cup of coffee or a glass of cold milk.

Next week, we will have to talk about some snacks and dips to get us ready for some football!

Merry Christmas to all of you!

Happy Christmas Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.