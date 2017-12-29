Legal Notices

owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 1st day of December, 2017

Cassandra

Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION

FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900898-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: ALEA Narcotics Division

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,975.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In RE: Misty Lynn Richardson

_____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 5, 2018

1996 TOYOTA COROLLA; 2T1BAD2E1 TC119765

2009 PONTIAC G6; 1G2ZG5F BF94141424

UNI TOWING

203 Cullman Ave SW

Attalla, AL 35954

Dec 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 2, 2018

2003 FORD TAURUS; VIN# 1FAFP55S 93A149072

2015 KIA CADENZA; VIN# KNALN4D 78F5185047

Graham’s Body Shop

2224 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

256-492-5211

Dec 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018