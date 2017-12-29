Legal Notices

owner’s or other interest in said currency.
____________
NOTICE OF
CONDEMNATION
FORFEITURE ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900898-WBO
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: ALEA Narcotics Division
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$1,975.00 U.S. Currency
DEFENDANT
In RE: Misty Lynn Richardson
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of January, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
Done this the 1st day of December, 2017.
Cassandra Johnson
Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
Dec 15, 22 & 29, 2017 & Jan. 5, 2018
_____________
NOTICE OF
VEHICLE
POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 5, 2018
1996 TOYOTA COROLLA; 2T1BAD2E1 TC119765
2009 PONTIAC G6; 1G2ZG5F BF94141424
UNI TOWING
203 Cullman Ave SW
Attalla, AL 35954
Dec 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018
____________
NOTICE OF
VEHICLE
POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 2, 2018
2003 FORD TAURUS; VIN# 1FAFP55S 93A149072
2015 KIA CADENZA; VIN# KNALN4D 78F5185047
Graham’s Body Shop
2224 E. Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5211
Dec 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018