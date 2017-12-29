YMCA renovates facility, offers New Years deals

The YMCA of Coosa Valley is starting the new year with a fresh look. In October, the exercise facility started renovations.

The YMCA has spent about $100,000 in structural renovations, according to YMCA Director LeRoy Falcon. New roofs have been placed over the fitness center, the administration area and the gymnasium.

“We are most excited about the new roof over the gym because the leaks had reached a point that it was affecting our ability to run programs,” said Falcon. “We weren’t able to run them. But now that the leaking has been repaired, we are in the process of having new floors installed. We are really excited about that because as they paint new lines on the floor, we are adding pickleball and lines for volleyball put on the floor. So, you can expect to see new programs rolling out in 2018 to include those programs.”

In addition to the new flooring in the gym, new flooring has been installed downstairs and at the front desk area. More free weight equipment has been added. Work has also been done on the indoor pool’s heating sys-tem to keep the water toasty during the cold months. The YMCA is the only facility in the area to offer indoor swimming.

The YMCA has high numbers of senior membership, which Falcon hopes will make the facility a go-to for senior Olympians in pickleball, volleyball and basketball.

“If there are seniors out there interested in staying active and competing in sports, we hope that they will consider coming by and checking out the YMCA, because this is the ‘City of Champions’,” said Falcon. “We’re hoping to find some seniors to represent that title through athletic performance.”

The YMCA is determined to help Etowah County citizens fulfill their New Year’s fitness resolutions in 2017. New members before Jan. 15 will receive 20 percent off membership rates. New members between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31 will receive 10 percent off membership rates. Current members can receive a 20 percent discount by referring a friend, who would also get 20 percent off membership rates.

The YMCA offers more than most fitness centers with its indoor pool, the gymnasium and group fitness classes. According to Falcon, the YMCA is one of only two gyms in the area to offer group exercise classes.

“If people are still looking for traditional exercise classes like spinning or Zumba, we hope they consider the YMCA,” said Falcon. “We have brought step back, which has been very popular.”

Recently, the YMCA has been offering a Holiday Break Camp, which has provided temporary childcare to 10-12 children daily.

“They had a good time,” said Falcon. “They made Christmas ornaments nearly every day. We stocked a lot of Christmas trees with the arts and craft section of the camp.”

The YMCA’s annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance will be held once again this February.

For more information on the YMCA’s membership, events or fitness classes, visit the YMCA of Coosa Valley on Facebook or its website at www.ymcacoosa.org.