Legals for the week of Jan. 5 - Jan. 12, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary L. Wallace, a single woman, originally in favor of One Reverse Mortgage, LLC, on the 25th day of September, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3302806; the undersigned James B. Nutter & Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13 in Block A of Cherokee Estates according to the Map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 403, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1629 Arrowhead Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

James B. Nutter & Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Pam King

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

408236

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 13, 2004 by Gerald Alex Walker, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for The Bank, An Alabama Corporation, and recorded in Book M2004 at Page 3042 on July 14, 2004, and modified in agreement recorded November 12, 2015 at Instrument # 3426286, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3379173 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 23, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 1 of Pilgrims Point Unit 1, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 42, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4467 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014616

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Clara Fletcher Thomas, a single woman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 23rd day of September, 2010, said mortgage being recorded Instrument #3338684, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of January, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 14, 15 and 16 in Block 7 in Walnut Park, or West Point Second Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Dec 22, 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Shirley J. Rose and husband, William L. Rose, to Union Planters Bank, National Association, dated the 29th day of June, 2001, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book 2001, at Page 187. The undersigned Mortgagee, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as successor by merger with Union Planters Bank, N.A., will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 25, 2018, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at a plow point and “T” post marking the SW corner of Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East along the West line thereof, a distance of 583.11 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East continuing along said West line a distance of 495.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds East leaving said West line, a distance of 440.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 495.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 440.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 5.0 acres, more or less. And also: A 30’ ingress/egress easement lying 15 feet on each side of the following described centerline: commencing at a plow point and “T” post marking the SW corner of Section 28, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County Alabama; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East along the West line thereof, a distance of 1078.11 feet; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds East leaving said West line, a distance of 440.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 115.00 feet to the point of beginning for the centerline herein described; thence with the following chord bearings and distances: South 80 degrees 09 minutes 22 seconds East, 178.33 feet; South 51 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds East, 162.70 feet; North 89 degrees 39 minutes 30 seconds East 393.14 feet; North 56 degrees 53 minutes 14 seconds East 659.20 feet; North 47 degrees 55 minutes 21 seconds East 295.02 feet; North 65 degrees 00 minutes 01 seconds East 330.18 feet; and North 87 degrees 49 minutes 43 seconds East 378.68 feet to a point on the Southwesterly right-of-way of Rose Road (30’ r/w) being the point of termination for the centerline herein described. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE

MORTGAGEE

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Body J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820-616

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on January 3, 2012 by Michael Nelson and Brandi Thrift Nelson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3360720 on January 10, 2012, and modified in agreement recorded May 23, 2016 as Instrument # 3434425., in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to USAA Federal Savings Bank as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument # 3423644 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 29, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: Commence at a 1/2” rebar marking the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 7 East; thence South 00° 45’50” West 258.58 along the West line of said forty to a 1/2” rebar, said point being the point of beginning; thence leaving said forty line South 23° 35’ 38” East 444.68 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence South 70° 10’ 56” West 196.35 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence North 00° 48’50” East 474.12 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with a 20 ft. access easement described as follows: Commence at a 1/2” rebar marking the NW corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 7 East; thence South 00° 45’50” West 258.58 along the West line of said forty to a 1/2” rebar; thence leaving said forty line South 23° 35’ 38” East 444.68 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence South 70° 10’ 56” West 68.82 feet to a point in the center of a dirt driveway, said point being the point of beginning including 10 feet each side of the following described line: South 25° 43’ 47” East 243.17 feet to the a point; thence South 38° 06’ 37” East 99.37 feet to a point; thence South 47° 46’ 37” East 53.78 feet to a point on the Northerly R/W of Lay Springs Road (60’ R/W) and the end of said easement. Notice of this foreclosure sale is also given to the following parties, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8726 Lay Springs Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

USAA Federal Savings Bank, and its successors and assigns Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014571

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rosetta Fowler, a married woman and Elijah A. Fowler, her husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc., and Lender’s successors and assigns dated October 9, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3303188 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3459053 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on January 24, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, Alabama 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT TWELVE (12) AND THE EAST 45 FEET OF LOT ELEVEN (11), AND THE WEST 33 FEET OF LOT THIRTEEN (13), ALL IN BLOCK ONE (1), IN THE HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT, THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 263, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 11, 2012, executed by Machli Choizi and Judith Roger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, which mortgage was recorded on April 12, 2012, in Instrument No. 3365431, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 13, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 27 and 28 of Timber Ridge Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “K”, Page 80, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on January 20, 2011 by Grady Stricklin and Nancy J Stricklin, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Peoples Independent Bank, and recorded in Instrument # 3344288 on January 21, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in 3456938 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 6, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit: All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, and from said point run East and along the quarter section line 280 feet; thence North 200 feet to the South boundary line of the new Cox Gap Road; thence West to the South boundary line of the new Cox Gap Road; thence West along the said South boundary of said road 280 feet to a point; thence South 267 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being in the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 5 East in Etowah County, Alabama. And five (5) acres off of the South side of the East Half of the SW1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 22, Township 10, Range 5 East, mineral and mining rights are hereby reserved, lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6415 Cox Gap Rd, Boaz, AL 35956. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014747

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 5, 12 &19, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ruthel G. Pharr, a married person joined by her spouse, Kenneth E. Pharr, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 2nd day of November, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3377765; Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Instrument Number 3451449; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbers Three (3), Four (4) and Twenty-Two (22) in Block Forty-Five (45) in the First Addition to Bellevue Highlands, as surveyed and platted by Totten and Woodruff, Civil Engineers, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 286 to 290, inclusive, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, save and except the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interests and privileges in, under and upon the surface of the same. Property street address for informational purposes: 221 Harts Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

427035

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 14, 2005 by Harmel Michael Hubbard, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GreenPoint Mortgage Funding, Inc., and recorded in M2005 at 5167 on November 30, 2005, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as reflected by instrument recorded in 3392679 and 3381174 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 6, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

All that part of the W1/2 of Fractional Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a 5/8” rebar iron found at the Southeast corner of Lot 15 of Brakestone Hills First Addition, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 79 in the Judge of Probate Office in Etowah County, Alabama; thence leaving said subdivision, South 89 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 829.38 feet to an iron pin set at the point of beginning. From said point of beginning, North 10 degrees 40 minutes 51 seconds West a distance of 186.62 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 86 degrees 35 minutes 58 seconds East a distance of 28.61 feet to an iron pin set; thence North 09 degrees 39 minutes 30 seconds East a distance of 128,54 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 82 degrees 13 minutes 52 seconds East a distance of 140.10 feet to an iron pin set on the Westerly right-of-way (250’) of U.S. Highway 431; thence along said right-of-way South 13 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 250.35 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said right-of-way, South 76 degrees 55 minutes 30 seconds West a distance of 216.28 feet to the point of beginning, more or less, less and except any easements or rights-of-way, and being a portion of he W1/2 of Fractional Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7941 US Hwy 431 South, Boaz, AL 35956. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014740

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles David Hagan An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Metro Bank its successors and assigns dated July 6, 2007; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3274630 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company in Instrument 3336964 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of January, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To describe a tract or parcel of land commence at the NE corner of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼, Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence run Westerly and along the North line of said forty a distance of 25 feet to a point, thence deflect 88° 57’ to the left and run South parallel to the East line of said forty a distance of 72 feet to a point, thence deflect 88° 57’ to the right and run Westerly parallel to the North line of said forty a distance of 35 feet to a point, thence deflect 88° 57’ to the left and run South parallel to the East line of said forty a distance of 175 feet to a point, thence deflect 94° 42’ to the right and run a distance of 11.34 feet to a point, thence deflect 47° 29’ to the left and run Southwesterly along the Northwesterly right of way line of Hagan Drive a distance of 230.04 feet to a point; thence deflect 15° 18’ to the left and run a distance of 158.39 feet to a point on the Northwesterly right of way line of Hagan Drive, said point being the point of beginning of the lands herein described. From said point of beginning continue along said Northwesterly right of way 160.0 feet to a point, thence deflect 90° 21’ to the right and run a distance of 353.90 feet to a point, thence deflect 93° 57’ to the right and run a distance of 217.08 feet to a point, thence deflect 95° 33’ to the right and run a distance of 342.67 feet to the point of beginning, lying in and being a portion of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 1.50 acres, more or less.

Said property is commonly known as 129 Hagan Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Charles David Hagan or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 992617

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Jan 1, 12 & 19, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 26, 2017, executed by Fatina M. Bibb, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, which mortgage was recorded on April 26, 2017, in Instrument No. 3449801, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 6, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot number twelve (12) in block three (3) of Scenic Park, Unit 2, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 237 and 239, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Jan 5, 12 &19, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Rex A. Barron, a married person, joined by his wife, April Barron, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., on the 2nd day of May, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc # M-2003-2207; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing pinch pipe which is South 89 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds West, 1186.80 feet and North 05 degrees 21 minutes 50 seconds East, 448.72 feet from the southeast corner of Section 18; thence run North 84 degrees 36 minutes 10 seconds West, 200.01 feet (North 85 degrees 00 minutes West 200 feet deed), along the south right of way line of U.S. Highway 278 (80 foot R/W) to an existing pinch pipe; thence run South 05 degrees 18 minutes 48 seconds West, 1789.25 feet (South 05 degrees 17 minutes West 1794 feet deed) leaving said right of way to an existing pinch pipe; thence run North 88 degrees 28 minutes 44 seconds East, 199.87 feet (North 88 degrees 11 minutes East deed) to a point; thence run North 05 degrees 21 minutes 50 seconds East, 1765.17 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Section 18, Township 12 South, Range 8 and a portion of Section 19, Township 12 South, Range 8 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 7825 Highway 278 East, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

426885

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline and wife, Debbie Cline, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation, on the 26th day of August, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3423433; the undersigned Home Point Financial Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number Five (5), and a lot or parcel of land described as commencing at the Intersection of the dividing line between Lots Nos. 14 and 15 with the Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive as shown by the Map of 1st Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359; and from thence run in a Southwesterly direction along said Southeasterly line of Carnahan Drive a distance of 20 feet to a point; and from thence run in a Southeasterly direction and parallel with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 220 feet to a point in the Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14; and from thence run in a Northeasterly direction along said line of Lot No. 14; a distance of 20 feet to the intersection of said Southeasterly line of Lot No. 14 with said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15; and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along said dividing line between Lots 14 and 15 a distance of 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being what is commonly referred to as the Northeasterly 20 feet of Lot Number Fourteen (14), and being a portion of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Five (5), all of the above and foregoing property being in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and being subject to mineral reservations as recorded in deed record “MM”, page 448, and restrictive covenants by Allen E. Clayton and Wife, Gwynell M. Clayton dated July 2, 1956, recorded in Misc. Recorded “16”, page 285, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Parcel Two: Lot Sixteen (16) in Block Five (5) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the Map or Plat thereof as the same appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book “F”, page 359, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to the restrictive covenants of record and being subject to a reservation of the minerals, mineral and mining rights, interests and privileges in, under and upon said property as reserved by Deed from E. G. Cole and wife, Sula Cole, to Gadsden and Lookout Mountain Realty Company, dated December 16,1907, and recorded in Record Book “MM”, Page 448, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 01/16/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

417348

Jan 5, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TO: RODNEY JAMES Please take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of the minor child born to Mary K. Jacobs (n/k/a Mary Muratta) on or about October 25, 1999, has been filed in said court and that a hearing on said petition has been set for te 23rd day of January, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. before the Probate Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner nhamed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Done this the 13th day of December, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5 & 12, 2017

FILE CLAIM

GLEN DAVID NIX appointed Personal Representative on 11/16/2017 Estate of LESTER NIX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

FILE CLAIM

LEE JUNIOR JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative on 11/16/2017 Estate of VIRGINIA GASKIN JOHNSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

FILE CLAIM

TERRY LAWSON GAUGHT appointed Personal Representative on 11/13/2017 Estate of MARGIE GAUGHT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

FILE CLAIM

DEBRA GAIL CLONTS LORENZ appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of JUDY WATTS FANT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

FILE CLAIM

KATHY WILSON AND CINDY ANDERSON appointed Personal Representative on 12/07/2017 Estate of BOBBY WHIT COLEMAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

FILE CLAIM

BETTY SUE COVINGTON appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of RALPH EDWIN BARRON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

FILE CLAIM

BARBARA JOAN ADKISON ROBINSON appointed Personal Representative on 11/28/2017 Estate of BETTY LOU ADKISON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5, 2017

FILE CLAIM

JOYCE LISTER appointed Personal Representative on 12/13/2017 Estate of HELLICE WHITE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all person that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

FILE CLAIM

PHYLLIS ELAINE PLUNKETT appointed Personal Representative on 12/7/2017 Estate of HOWARD ELMER MCLENDON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claim not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

FILE CLAIM

THOMAS G. GRITZMACHER appointed Personal Representative on 12/4/2017 Estate of ALICE VIRGINIA GRITZMACHER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claim not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

FILE CLAIM

TRACY CREEL FLOYD appointed Personal Representative on 12/8/2017 Estate of JASON EUGENE FLOYD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claim not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

FILE CLAIM

CHRISTY MINE appointed Personal Representative on 12/4/2017 Estate of JUNE B. EPPERSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claim not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

FILE CLAIM

RICHARD CHARLES MCMURTREY, JR. appointed Personal Representative on 12/13/2017 Estate of LOUISE D. DRIVER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claim not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

FILE CLAIM

LANEECA TAYLOR appointed Personal Representative on 12/8/2017 Estate of BENNIE L. DOWDY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claim not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

FILE CLAIM

JANE CHESNUT KAH appointed Personal Representative on 12/11/2017 Estate of JIMMIE H. CHESNUT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claim not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 5, 12 & 19, 2018

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF: REBECCA HARRIS

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO KAYLA M. BARNETT, WHO’S ADDRESS, IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take a notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Kayla M. Barnett, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on February 20th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 30th day of November, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and had nor been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is 10/22/2012.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Clark Hall, whose name and address is shown below, ad with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 18th day of December, 2017.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 549-4357

Fax: (256) 547-4881

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan 5 & 12, 2018

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Pursuant to Ala. code 10A-1-9.22 (1975), the Shareholder and Board of Directors of Rogers & Associates, Inc., an Alabama corporation, hereby provide notice of its dissolution to all unknown claimants. If you wish to make a claim against Rogers & Associates, Inc. you may do so by written notice which shall include at a minimum the following information: the name, address and telephone number of the claimant, amount claimed and the detailed description of the nature of the claim. Said written notice of claim must be mailed to Rogers & Associates, Inc. at 400 Broad Street, Suite 105, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. Any claim against Rogers & Associates, Inc. will be forever barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of the notice.

Jan 5, 2018

CUSTODY HEARING

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE TEMPORARY CUSTODY OF D.T.B. AND N.K.M., MINORS. NOTICE OF JUVENILE COURT PROCEEDING.

Notice is hereby given that a verified Petition of Change of Custody has been filed by Lula Faye White on December 6, 2017, and that 30 days after the notice of publicagtion hereof and pursuant to the law of Alabama, the Court shall be requested to enter an order changing custody of D.T.B. and N.K.M. upon a hearing at 3:30 p.m. the 7th day of February, 2017, in the Juvenile court for Etowah County, Alabama.

Petitioner’s Attorney:

Legal Counsel for the Elderly, Legal Services Alabama

P.O. Box 2186, Anniston, AL 36202

256-237-6741

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900900-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

43,593.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jamie L. Hendrix

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above descried currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of January, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 1st day of December, 2017

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec. 15, 22 & 29, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900898-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: ALEA Narcotics Division

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,975.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In RE: Misty Lynn Richardson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 30th day of January, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 1st day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Dec 15, 22 & 29, 2017 & Jan. 5, 201

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900952-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA

Ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,131.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY. WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described currency. You are hereby notified htat you must answer said Complaint by the 23rd day of February, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900951-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jaclyn Nicole Patrick

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREA, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture an ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 23rd day of February, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE the 19th day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO: CV-17-900960-DAK

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2009 Dodge Challenger

VIN# 2B3LJ74W 29H611983

DEFENDANT

In Re: Joe’el Douglas Milo

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY: WHEREA, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture an ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 23rd day of February, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Jan 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2018

INVITATION FOR BIDS

BY THE GADSDEN WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD

FOR THE C.B. COLLIER WATER TREATMENT PLANT POST FILTER GAC CONTACTOR FACILITY – PHASE 1

The Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board will open sealed Bids at 10:00 a.m., local time, on January 25, 2018 in the Gadsden Water and Sewer Board Chambers for the following Project:

Construction of the GAC Post Filter Contactor Facility – Phase 1. The work will consist of civil, mechanical, structural, electrical, instrumentation and controls, and HVAC work and all related appurtenances shall also be provided.

Plans and Specifications may be examined at the following locations:

Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board

515 N Albert Rains Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35901

Hazen and Sawyer

Two Chase Corporate Drive

Suite 170

Hoover, AL 35244

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS. THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS. THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY.

The Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race, color, creed or national origin, and so certify with the form included in the Proposal. Prequalification is not required. Contract Documents may be purchased from Hazen and Sawyer, Two Chase Corporate Dr, Suite 170, Birmingham, AL 35244, 205.547.5960, upon payment by check made payable to Hazen and Sawyer of $30.00 (non-refundable) for each CD of the documents (includes postage and handling) and/or $150.00 (non-refundable) for each set of documents (full-size plans and specifications including CD, excludes postage and handling). For mailing add $35.00. No bidding documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids. Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Scott Cummings, PE, Hazen and Sawyer, at email scummings@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, January 18, 2018. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s, subcontractor’s, manufacturer’s, service provider’s, vendor’s, distributor’s, etc. or their representative’s company’s letterhead.

Jan 5, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 5, 2018

1996 TOYOTA COROLLA; 2T1BAD2E1 TC119765

2009 PONTIAC G6; 1G2ZG5F BF94141424

UNI TOWING

203 Cullman Ave SW

Attalla, AL 35954

Dec 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 2, 2018

2003 FORD TAURUS; VIN# 1FAFP55S 93A149072

2015 KIA CADENZA; VIN# KNALN4D 78F5185047

Graham’s Body Shop

2224 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

256-492-5211

Dec 29, 2017; Jan 5, 2018

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 16, 2018:

2008 DODGE AVENGER

VIN# 1B3LC46R78 N232239

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1549

Jan 5 & 12, 2018