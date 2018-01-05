People of Etowah - Scott Waldrup

Name: Scott Waldrup

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Gadsden and raised in Rainbow City.”

What is your occupation?

“I am a practicing attorney concentrating on real estate and probate estates with the law firm of Knowles and Sullivan, adjunct professor at Gadsden State Community College and a genealogist.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“Growing up as the son of a civil engineer and surveyor, I have always been around real estate. Combined with my love of research, it was a natural match.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have been married to my loving wife Nanette Osborn for almost seven years. I have a wonderful daughter, Rachel Beth, who just turned 10. I have two great step-children in Olivia and Dalton Hopper.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Every day is different but typically it begins with getting my daughter ready and to school. Then to the office for a few hours before teaching a class at Gadsden State. The afternoon I will spending closing loans and doing genealogy research in between.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Westminster Christian High School. I received a degree in finance from Auburn University. I received a juris doctorate of law from Cumberland School of Law (Samford University). I recently returned to school and received my masters in history from Jacksonville State University.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I’m an avid reader ,whether it be history or fiction. I always have a book handy.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My daughter, without a question.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My father, Doug Waldrup. He instilled in me how to walk through life while being honest, hard-working and with integrity.”

To what do you credit your success?

“My abilities to be open, friendly and make people feel comfortable with the decisions they are making.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I have seen Etowah County go through some bad times over the decades, but the community always bounces back with hard work and optimism.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“An increase in economic growth and opportunities. We are holding our own and making progress but we could always use more.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Down to earth.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“During high school, I was the best “buggy boy” Gregerson’s Midtown ever had.”

What is your favorite quote?

“To succeed in life you need two things: ignorance and confidence.” – Mark Twain.

What is on your bucket list?

“A long visit to Ireland.”

What is your hidden talent?

“Ability to pick the horse that will come in last in a race.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“John Goodman.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“None, I wouldn’t listen.”

