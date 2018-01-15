Mcguffey’s provides meals for warming center

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Last week extremely cold weather blew through Etowah County and throughout the Southeast United States. Low temperatures hit 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with high temperatures barely rising above freezing. Some days, the wind chill made Etowah County feel like the temperature was in the single digits.

In response to the freezing temperatures, the Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agancy opened six warming stations throughout the county. The warming stations at Elliot Community Center, Carver Community Center, the Gadsden Public Library, the East Gadsden Branch of the Gadsden Public Library and the Alabama City Branch of the Gadsden Public Library were open during the day, but most closed at 5 p.m. The Salvation Army, located at 114 North 11th Street in Gadsden, was the only warming station open throughout the day and night.

In an effort to help those using the Salvation Army warming center, McGuffey Healthcare located at 2301 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden provided over 20 meals to the organization. Staff volunteered their time to make the meals using McGuffey’s supplies and delivered them to Salvation Army.

“The weather has been so severe and at times like this, we must look after those who are vulnerable in our community,” said McGuffey administrator, April Conley. “We are glad to be able to provide extra meals and some comfort for people in need.”

McGuffey Healthcare offers post-acute and rehabilitative care. The facitity is considered one of Alabama’s finest long-term care facilities, according to a U.S. News and World Report naming it one of the top nursing homes in Alabama. The facility has also received the designation of a 5-Star facility from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

For more information, call 256-543-3467 or visit mcguffeyhealthcare.com.For more information about the Salvation Army, contact 256-546-4673.