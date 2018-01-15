New events planned for 5th Street Market venue

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

In June 2016, the Gadsden Farmer’s Market moved to a new location – the 5th Street Market. To create this venue space, the City of Gadsden remodeled an old warehouse on the corner of Fifth and Locust streets in downtown Gadsden. In 2017, the city began hosting Turnip Tuesdays in response to citizens requests for farmers market hours outside of regular business hours. Turnip Tuesdays quickly became popular, so several more successful events were hosted at the venue space, including a Farm-to-Table dinner and the Mistletoe Market, a holiday-themed market that offered hand crafted items that made ideal Christmas gifts.

“Just having space to utilize to offer events in has been wonderful,” said Janet Tarrence, Gadsden Parks and Recreation Event Supervisor. “The facility is centrally located. It is very spacious and there’s room to do many different styles of events. And, of course, there have been several people who have rented the 5th Street Market for personal events, like family reunions and wedding receptions. I think it is just a good addition to the City of Gadsden and the Parks and Rec Department. It’s been a wonderful turn-around for us.”

The City of Gadsden, Gadsden Parks and Recreation and Downtown Gadsden, Inc., inspired by the success of past events, have partnered together to bring new events to the 5th Street Market.

On February 11, a “Capes and Crowns” party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.

“It’s going to be great,” said Tarrence.

Tarrance said that the positive response at Christmas at the Falls when the event hosted superheroes or princesses inspired her to create the “Capes and Crowns” event.

“Capes and Crowns” will provide children the opportunity to meet and greet with a wide variety of popular characters including Batman, Spiderman, Supergirl, Captain America, Princess Peach, Princess Elsa, Princess Tiana, Prince Charming and a few other surprise guests. Attendees are encouraged to don their own capes and crowns and dress as his or her favorite superhero or princess.

The red carpet will be rolled out, so attendees can feel like stars themselves. Kelsi Cordell will lead a Disney sing-a-long with favorite tunes from popular children’s movies. Children will be provided with the materials to craft a Valentine’s Day card to give to a hero or princess in attendance. A photo booth will be set up so the kids can commemorate meeting their heroes.Snacks such as cookies, cupcakes and chips and punch will be served. Attendees will receive a Valentine’s Day goody bag as they leave.

Tickets for “Capes and Crowns” are $10 per child and $8 for each additional child. To purchase tickets, call 256-549-4680, e-mail 5thstreetmarket@cityofgadsden.com or visit the Parks and Recreation office in the Downtown Civic Center on Broad Street.

On March 17 and 18, the Marigold Market will be held. On Saturday, the market will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday, the market will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. The Marigold Market is similar to the previously held Mistletoe Market, offering local food, products and hand-crafted items. In fact, Tarrance said that several venders from the Mistletoe Market will be returning. The event is free to attend.

“That will be the same weekend as St. Patrick’s Day,” said Tarrance. “There will be other festivities going on downtown as well. So if you come and shop at our market, you can visit the merchants and visit all the restaurants and pubs downtown.”

For more information about being a vendor, contact Lisa Copeland by phone at 256-549-4680 or by e-mail at 5thstreetmarket@cityofgadsden.com.

Tarrance said that she foresees more events being added in the future. Plans are underway for events similar to the Farm-to-Table event held in October of last year.

“I would love to do more children’s events,” said Tarrance. “We are defiinitely looking at just keeping everything fresh and new and exciting and adding events where we can and getting people downtown. Downtown is absolutely wonderful.”

To keep up with 5th Street Market, Tarrance reccomends following the 5th Street Market Facebook page.

“It has everything you need to know about 5th Street Market,” said Tarrance. “ What’s coming up, how to rent it and how to purchase tickets for events.”