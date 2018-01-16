Lady Lions breeze past Gaston

Photo: Sardis High’s Kaylee Harraid shoots between Gaston’s Kaytlin Thrasher (left) and Amayiah Hill during the Lady Lions’ 54-19 victory in the opening round of the Etowah County Schools girls basketball tournament on Monday (Jan. 15) at Hokes Bluff. (Photo by Gary Wells)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Sardis made quick work of Gaston in the opening round of the Etowah County Schools girls basketball tournament on Monday (Jan. 15), advancing to the semifinal round with a 54-19 victory at Hokes Bluff.

Behind five points from Mallory Wills, the Lady Lions (5-8) jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs went scoreless in the second period, and eight points from Kaylee Harraid helped Sardis go into halftime ahead 33-4.

Hailey Hill had the hot hand for the Lady Lions in the third frame, dropping in nine points to help boost the Sardis advantage to 50-13.

Per AHSSA rules with one team holding a 30-point lead after three quarters, the officials used a running clock during the fourth frame.

Harraid paced Sardis with 12 points, followed by Hill with 11 and Kaylee Bayne with eight.

Sidney Oliver scored seven points for Gaston, while Katherine Moon added five.

Sardis will face Southside on Thursday. The tournament was moved up one day with the excepted inclement weather arriving Tuesday afternoon.