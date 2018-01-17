Etowah County Tournament dates, games times re-scheduled

Due to the Etowah County Schools closings on Jan. 16 and 17, the dates and times for the Etowah County Schools varsity basketball tournament have been re-scheduled at Hokes Bluff High School.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the Glencoe and West End girls will play at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Southside and Sardis boys at 5 p.m., the Southside and Sardis girls at 6 p.m. and the Hokes Bluff and Glencoe boys at 8 p.m. Awards for All-County cross country, cheerleading and volleyball are scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Jan. 19, the Hokes Bluff girls will face the winner of Glencoe/West End at 6 p.m. The Southside boys will meet the winner of Sardis/Gaston at 7:45 p.m. Awards for All-County football are scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m.

The girls championship game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, with the boys title game set for 7:45. Recognition for the winners and runners-up and All-County tournament teams will be held following the boys championship game.