Etowah County Tournament dates, games times re-scheduled

January 17, 2018 chris
Due to the Etowah County Schools closings on Jan. 16 and 17, the dates and times for the Etowah County Schools varsity basketball tournament have been re-scheduled at Hokes Bluff High School.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, the Glencoe and West End girls will play at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Southside and Sardis boys at 5 p.m., the Southside and Sardis girls at 6 p.m. and the Hokes Bluff and Glencoe boys at 8 p.m. Awards for All-County cross country, cheerleading and volleyball are scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 19, the Hokes Bluff girls will face the winner of Glencoe/West End at 6 p.m. The Southside boys will meet the winner of Sardis/Gaston at 7:45 p.m. Awards for All-County football are scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m.
The girls championship game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, with the boys title game set for 7:45. Recognition for the winners and runners-up and All-County tournament teams will be held following the boys championship game.

