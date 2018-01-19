Etowah Probation Officers receive radios

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Tuesday, January 16, Judge David Kimberley presented Eto-wah County’s Probation officers with eight radios.

The radios will allow probation officers enable to coordinate with other law enforcement officers if an emergency occurs at the judicial building, where the probation office is located. The radios will also offer the officers the ability to remain in contact with the main office and other probation officers when they conduct home visits.

“The probation officers had expressed their need, and we re-cognized the need they had to have communications with other law enforcement in the county,” said Etowah Chief Michael Barton.

Kimberley realized the probation office was in need of radios while preparing for an active shooter drill at the judicial building. He authorized Barton to locate some radios. Barton found out the Coats Bend Volunteer Department was getting new radios and were willing to sell the old radios for a reasonable price. Kimberley appropriated money from the Presiding Circuit Judge’s Judicial Administrative Fund to purchase the radios for about $3,000.

“We were able to locate radios that would work, and Judge Kimberley funded that,”said Barton.

After the radios were presented, the probation officers attended a class to learn how to use the radios and started using them Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for quite awhile,” said Chief Probation Officer Terri Vosbury. “It’s going to be a great asset to us. We are excited about them. We are very appreciative that we were able to get them for our office.”

“This purchase will greatly enhance the safety and peace of mind of our probation officers as they go about their challenging duties,” said Kimberley in a press release.